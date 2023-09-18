Get ready to see a lot more of Bobby Brazier as he is set to star on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 with pro-dancer Dianne Buswell

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bobby Brazier is one to watch as he recently celebrated winning the Rising Star award at the National Television Awards and is set to quick-step around the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing when it starts on Saturday September 23.

The actor, 20, has been paired with Strictly pro-dancer Dianne Buswell. Bobby was pictured kissing Dianne on the cheek after rehearsing for the show on Friday (September 15). It was claimed the actor - who plays Freddie Slater in BBC One soap EastEnders - split with on/off girlfriend to avoid the Strictly Curse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Daily Mail at the NTAs Bobby said: “'I know everybody who has a relationship there - they’re in love. I don’t have any intention to be a home wrecker at all! I’m looking for a big sister and a lovely relationship.”

Dianne Buswell met her boyfriend YouTuber Joe Sugg when they were partnered together in 2018. The professional dancer was in a relationship with Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan at the time but the couple split in October 2018 with Dianne and Joe only started their relationship after the Strictly final - when they came runner up - the following December.

What happened between Bobby Brazier and Tyler West?

Last year's Strictly star Tyler West spoke to Bobby Brazier ahead of the new series on ITV’s Lorraine today (September 18). Tyler, currently dating Molly Rainford after the pair met on last year’s show, took the opportunity to grill Bobby over his on-screen kiss with Anna Knight - played by Molly.

The TV presenter said: “Your EastEnders character [Freddie Slater] actually kissed the character [Anna Knight] of my real life girlfriend Molly but on this show.” Bobby interjected “She kissed me!” before Tyler joked “We'll talk about that later.”

Why did Bobby Brazier split from Liberty Love?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, Bobby revealed in a TikTok video the real reason he split from ex-girlfriend influencer Liberty Love. Whilst being interviewed on TikTok the actor was asked when was the last time he had a girl around. Bobby answered “Probably my ex-girlfriend months ago,” he added: “I’m a nice person.” When asked why they weren’t together anymore the actor replied “It didn’t match my priorities.”

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love sparked romance after the pair were spotted kissing during a night out in London in May 2022. The couple attended many red carpet events and went Instagram official with their relationship. It was reported that the pair have split after 18 months together.

Who is Liberty Love?

Liberty Love is a model, influencer and daughter of film director and DJ, Don Letts. Liberty shares videos about hair, beauty and makeup on her YouTube channel where she has over nine thousand followers.

Who is Bobby Brazier dating?