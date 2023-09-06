Watch more videos on Shots!

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold broke down in tears as she was awarded the best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening (September 5).

The actress, 31, won the award for her role as Lola Pearce and her tragic exit from the show. Viewers followed Danielle Harold’s character in her final months after discovering she had advanced brain cancer and was ultimately given a terminal diagnosis.

Fans of the soap were left in tears as they watched Jamie Borthwick who played Danielle Harold on-screen husband Jay Brown and Lola’s final moments. In real life the pair have been romantically linked after sharing several images on social media looking cosy together.

They may seem the perfect couple on/off screen but Jaime told the Sun "We have a laugh on set, we know each other inside out, and we know what makes each other laugh.”

He added "I've got Danielle's back, and she's got my back; we're extremely close. We know when it's time to be serious, we know when it's time to be silly."

Bobby Brazier - who won the NTA for best Rising Star - has also been linked to Danielle Harold. The soap stars sparked romance rumours after they were seen leaving last year's NTA awards staring into each other's eyes. Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier have also shared playful videos of each other online but appear to be just friends.