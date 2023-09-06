Holly Willoughby looked fresh and showed no signs of fatigue from the NTAs as she congratulated winners The Repair Shop

Holly Willoughby looked fresh as she presented ITV’s This Morning the day after the National Television Awards.

The TV presenter, 42, began the show congratulating the NTA winners of Best Daytime show. She said: “A huge congratulations to the Repair Shop, well done you, [Jay Blades] he ran over to us and gave us all a big cuddle.”

Holly Willoughby also thanked the fans of the show for voting for This Morning and getting the daytime show into the shortlist of nominations. However, on the night when the the TV show was named as a nominee, the programme was booed by the audience in the O2 arena.

BBC One’s The Repair Shop ended This Morning’s winning streak after previously winning the Daytime award consecutively since 2017 (In 2020 it was called Lifestyle Magazine award but has since reverted back to it's original name Daytime.)

It was the first time Holly Willoughby attended the event without former co-host Phillip Schofiled. In May 2023 Phillip Schofiled resigned from This Morning after admitting lying about an affair with a young male colleague. In previous years the duo had been known to arrive at ITV studios the next day late or hung over after a night of partying and celebrating winning the NTA Daytime award.

Holly Willoughby appears to have ended that tradition as she presented the show looking fresh-faced alongside Craig Doyle. Holly wore a blue floral Reformation dress and revealed she didn’t drink too much the night before because her Suzanne Neville lilac dress was too tight.

