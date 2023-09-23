Actress Amanda Abbington posted a video on her Instagram to address rumours of a feud between her and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington, who is starring in Strictly Come Dancing 2023, alongside Giovanni Pernice, has posted a video to her Instagram, where she revealed that she was ‘ignoring the bulls***.’ She also revealed that she was wearing a jacket which said ‘who cares what other people think.’

The Sun reported on Friday 22 September that “the duo were at loggerheads behind the scenes and Amanda was upset over Gio’s ‘militant’ approach to training. On Saturday 23 September, the newspaper said: “But as news of the rift broke, both Giovanni and Amanda seemed keen to put on a united front on social media.”

Giovanni Pernice also reposted Amanda Abbington’s story on his Instagram account where Amanda had said: “The smile you give your Pro partner at the end of the camera rehearsal when you know you are in safe and hugely talented hands…. @giovannipernice ya legend. See you all tomorrow. @bbcstrictly.

Giovanni then added his own comment to the story and said: “I usually don’t say those things early (as probably everybody knows) but I'm extremely proud of you and I can’t wait for people to watch what we have created.”

Amanda Abbington, who is 51, and has two children, started her career by playing the character of Kirstey Tate in The Bill back in 1993. She has appeared in such TV shows as Casualty and starred in Mr Selfridge and Sherlock.

