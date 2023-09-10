This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will air soon - but how can you vote for your favourite dancers?

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens soon for more glitz and glam as a new cohort of celebs attempt to win the Glitterball trophy. The popular BBC show will make its way onto screens with a new batch of celebrities on Saturday, September 16,

This year, 15 celebs will go head to head as they learn dances including the Cha Cha Cha, Quickstep and Waltz alongside their professional partners. Hoping to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy are Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

The celebrity and professional pairings are yet to be announced by the BBC show, with fans due to find out about the dancing couples in the Strictly launch episode next weekend. The show, which will be fronted by Fleur East and co-host Janette Manrara following Rylan Clark’s exit, will return on Monday, September 25.

But how can you vote for your favourite celebrity in this year’s Strictly and is voting free? Here’s everything you need to know.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - how to vote

Strictly Come Dancing has released a first look of this year’s celebrities

The voting rules for this year are yet to be confirmed by the BBC. However, this series is likely to follow the same voting format as previous years.

In 2022, Strictly fans were able to cast their votes online by registering for a BBC account and casting their vote during the show. The couples were listed in alphabetical order and viewers needed to select the button next to their names, clicking "vote now" to submit their choice.

Fans were able to vote more than once but there was a limit on how many times viewers could vote per episode.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - can you vote by phone?

It is likely that Strictly fans will still be able to vote via phone for this year’s series. In previous years, the phone numbers were given out during the show and were made available on the Strictly homepage whilst the vote was open.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - is voting free?

Last year, voting online was free for Strictly fans. But if you wished to vote by phone, the voting cost varied depending on the voter’s mobile provider.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - When will the vote open?

Voting will open once every couple has performed. However, voters will need to act fast as the vote isn’t open for long.