As well as spooky costumes, get set for Halloween appropriate songs for this weekend’s special

The songs and dances for Stritcly Come Dancing Halloween 2023 have been revealed. Photograph by BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston.

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween 2023 is nearly upon us and the likes of Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola along with Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell are getting ready for this week’s special. Ellie and Vito will be performing a salsa to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor while Bobby and Dianne will be dancing a Cha-cha-cha to ‘Come-On-a-My House’ by Della Reese. Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have decided to dance a Tango to ‘Vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo while Nigel Harman and Katya Jones will be performing a Cha-cha-cha to ‘I was Made for Lovin’ You’ by KISS.

As for Angela Scanlon and partner Carlos Gu, get set to see them dance the Paso Doble to ‘BlACK swan SWAN lake’ by District 78. Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will be showcasing their Halloween moves when they perform a Charleston to the theme from ‘Murder She Wrote.’ Adam Thomas and partner Luba Mushtuk are dancing an American Smooth to ‘Magic Moments’ by Perry Como whilst Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley have chosen a Viennese Waltz to ‘Kiss from a Rose’ by Seal.

