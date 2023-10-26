Strictly Come Dancing Halloween 2023| What are Ellie and Vito dancing to?
As well as spooky costumes, get set for Halloween appropriate songs for this weekend’s special
Strictly Come Dancing Halloween 2023 is nearly upon us and the likes of Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola along with Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell are getting ready for this week’s special. Ellie and Vito will be performing a salsa to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor while Bobby and Dianne will be dancing a Cha-cha-cha to ‘Come-On-a-My House’ by Della Reese. Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have decided to dance a Tango to ‘Vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo while Nigel Harman and Katya Jones will be performing a Cha-cha-cha to ‘I was Made for Lovin’ You’ by KISS.
As for Angela Scanlon and partner Carlos Gu, get set to see them dance the Paso Doble to ‘BlACK swan SWAN lake’ by District 78. Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will be showcasing their Halloween moves when they perform a Charleston to the theme from ‘Murder She Wrote.’ Adam Thomas and partner Luba Mushtuk are dancing an American Smooth to ‘Magic Moments’ by Perry Como whilst Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley have chosen a Viennese Waltz to ‘Kiss from a Rose’ by Seal.
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer were voted out of the competition last weekend and Amanda Abbington and Giovanni have withdrawn from the show after Amanda decided to leave for personal reasons. She revealed on her Instagram that “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly, but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.” Both presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman left comments on the post, Claudia said: “We love you,” whilst Tess said: “You will be so missed.”