Strictly Come Dancing 2023: What was Tess Daly wearing for the Week Two Show?
Tess Daly went for a vibrant blue trouser suit with matching shirt for Week Two of Strictly Come Dancing
Although I wasn’t a fan of Tess Daly’s black PVC trousers which she paired with a white shirt last week, I did like the blue velvet trouser suit her stylist James Yardley chose for Week Two of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. For those of you who are keen to find out where the trouser suit is from, it is the ‘Ivy’ suit by REISS.
The ‘Ivy’ velvet blazer is priced at £328 and the velvet flared trousers are £198. It also looks like Tess also wore the ‘Gabrielle Hammered Satin Removable Tie Blouse,’ priced at £168. Judging by the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 shows so far (yes I know there have only been two), it would seem that Tess Daly is opting for more androgynous styles than in previous years.
Tess Daly’s co-presenter Claudia Winkleman is renowned for opting for edgier looks on the show, but it would seem that for Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Tess is now taking her cue from her. Tess Daly’s stylist James Yardley is used to dressing such celebrities as Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and diver Tom Daly.
Tess Daily, who is married to Vernon Kay, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in September 2023. She shared a black and white photograph of their big day and celebrities and fans were quick to share their reactions. Claudia Winklmean simply shared red heart emojis whilst former Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Congratulations… that is wonderful.”