Although I wasn’t a fan of Tess Daly’s black PVC trousers which she paired with a white shirt last week, I did like the blue velvet trouser suit her stylist James Yardley chose for Week Two of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. For those of you who are keen to find out where the trouser suit is from, it is the ‘Ivy’ suit by REISS.

The ‘Ivy’ velvet blazer is priced at £328 and the velvet flared trousers are £198. It also looks like Tess also wore the ‘Gabrielle Hammered Satin Removable Tie Blouse,’ priced at £168. Judging by the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 shows so far (yes I know there have only been two), it would seem that Tess Daly is opting for more androgynous styles than in previous years.

Tess Daly’s co-presenter Claudia Winkleman is renowned for opting for edgier looks on the show, but it would seem that for Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Tess is now taking her cue from her. Tess Daly’s stylist James Yardley is used to dressing such celebrities as Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and diver Tom Daly.