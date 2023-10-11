Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach and partner Vito Coppola looked ‘cosy’ on the couch when they appeared on ITV’s This Morning

Former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and pro partner Vito Coppola appeared on ITV’s This Morning alongside presenters Rochelle Humes (who has been tipped to take over from Holly Willoughby) and Craig Doyle. After showing a clip of the couple on Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie revealed how much she is enjoying the experience.

Ellie revealed to Vito that “it’s credit to you, you are a great teacher,” whilst Vito said “you are a great student.” Fans of the show and the couple were quick to take to X, formerly known as Twitter to comment on the great interaction between the couple.

One X user said: “They are incredibly close, his arm around Ellie. Reckon the Strictly curse is working its magic,” whilst another said: “I wonder why they are sitting so close together.”

Is Ellie Leach currently single?

Ellie Leach is currently single and attended the Pride of Britain awards recently with partner Vito. Ellie previously dated dancer Reagan Pettman but the couple split in May over cheating allegations. Ellie and Reagan’s relationship had lasted for five years before they parted ways.

Is Vito Coppola single?

Vito Coppola is reportedly single too. He has been linked to previous Strictly Come Dancing contestants Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford. In March 2023, Vito and Helen Skelton reportedly enjoyed some ‘low key’ dates after growing close on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

What will Ellie Leach be dancing to next on Strictly Come Dancing?