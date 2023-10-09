Amy Dowden looked beautiful in pink whilst Tasha Ghouri and Ferne McCann opted for dresses that were far from chic. Photographs by Getty

A host of stars gathered at The Pride of Britain Awards 2023, which took place at the Grosvenor House in London. The awards, which were hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, and held in association with the Daily Mirror, honoured the achievements of people of all ages whose selfless acts have helped alter and save the lives of others.

As to be expected, there were plenty of celebrities who dressed to impress. Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, symbolically wore a pink dress with a pink bow/ribbon (the pink ribbon is an international symbol of breast cancer awareness).

Amy Dowden wore a dress by Solace London and was styled by Ray Woolridge who said on his Instagram post “@amy-dowden you really are showing everyone going through chemo that bald can be beautiful, the strength and courage you show is beyond inspiring.”

Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge (although slightly bridal) still looked chic in a strapless white dress. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, who is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure opted for a black asymmetrical dress with silver studs and looked suitably stylish.

Oti Mabuse looked chic in a black asymmetrical dress with silver studs. Photograph by Getty

The worst dressed stars at the Pride of Britain Awards

Unfortunately there were a lot of stars at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 who didn’t hit the fashion mark. Although some had former Love Island star Maura Higgins on their best dressed list, I couldn’t disagree with this more.

Yes, Maura, you most certainly have a toned midriff, but I really wasn’t a fan of your black and white dress with cut out bow detail at the front. I also didn’t like former Geordie star Vicky Pattison’s off the shoulder purple dress with ruffle detailing.

Vicky, yes it was very ‘fairy princess’ but not in a good way! Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann who attended the awards with her fiancé Lorri Haines, chose a plunging black sheer dress that was the antithesis of chic.

Strictly Come Dancing pros Janette Manrara and Dianne Buswell also didn’t impress me on the fashion front. Janette chose a bright pink strapless corset with ruffled skirt that was just ‘too much’ whilst Dianne opted for a strapless lemon gown with a sweetheart neckline and thigh split that was far from elegant.

Although I am partial to a trouser suit myself, I was most certainly not a fan of Fleur East’s white pearl embellished trouser suit. As if the pearls on her trouser suit weren’t enough, she also opted for pearl accessories too!

Fleur East decided a pearl embellished trouser suit wasn't enough and opted for pearl accessories too at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023. Photograph by Getty