Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer backs Brexit after announcing migrant gangs plan with EU
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
Warning major UK airport to be at ‘standstill’ over October half term
The Range snaps up Wilko in £5m deal - but stores will close

Who were the worst dressed stars at the Vogue World event: Sienna Miller and Kate Winslet led the way

Displaying her baby bump, Sienna Miller made a rare fashion miss along with Kate Winslet  at Vogue World: London

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
3 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sienna Miller is normally a name associated with best dressed lists, but unfortunately I have no other option but to choose her as one of the worst dressed stars at Vogue World: London. She opted for a white Schiaparelli skirt and cropped shirt to show her baby bump to the nation and whilst I think this look works for the likes of Rihanna, it didn’t hit the fashion mark for me where Sienna is concerned. 

I can't tell you how strange it is not liking an outfit Sienna Miller has chosen to wear, it seems almost sacrrilege. For years, I have considered her (along with Kate Moss) the boho style Queen and I absolutely adore her in the recent Marks & Spencer campaign. However, I have to be honest when it comes to fashion, and just say it how it is. Sorry Sienna, it just doesn't work for me!

British actress Sienna Miller poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)British actress Sienna Miller poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
British actress Sienna Miller poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Another star who more often than not is featured on the best dressed rather than the worst dressed list is Kate Winslet. However, as much as I love a white trouser suit (being partial to one myself), again, it just didn’t work AGAIN. The wide leg trousers were just too wide leg in style for me and seemed too long and too creased!

British actress Kate Winslet poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)British actress Kate Winslet poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
British actress Kate Winslet poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

American singer and actress Dove Cameron wore a silver cropped jacket, bra and matching trousers, but I felt the overall look was just a bit ‘space age’ for me, but unfortunately not in a good way! The Vogue event took place at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and attracted as well as a host of celebrity names, royalty such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Dove Cameron's slilver trousers and cropped jacket were just too space age for me. Photographs by GettyDove Cameron's slilver trousers and cropped jacket were just too space age for me. Photographs by Getty
Dove Cameron's slilver trousers and cropped jacket were just too space age for me. Photographs by Getty

Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour posed with Australian film director Baz Luhrmann and Edward Enninful who is currently the editor-in-chief of British Vogue. He recently announced that he would be stepping down from his role and that the March 2024 issue will be his last.

Related topics:Kate WinsletLondonRihannaMarks & Spencer