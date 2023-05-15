Kate Winslet celebrated her Bafta TV award for her role in Channel 4's I Am Ruth - which she starred in alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton

In what has been described as one of the proudest moments in her personal and professional life, Hollywood megastar Kate Winslet paid tribute to her daughter and co-star Mia Threapleton for winning Leading Actress for her role in Channel 4 series I Am Ruth in this year's Bafta TV awards.

Accepting the award, The Titanic star was left in tears as she said: "If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton, we did this together, kiddo. To people in power, please criminalise harmful content, we don't want it... to any young person long person listening please ask for help, It will be there just ask for it."

I Am Ruth also went on to claim Best Single Drama during the ceremony too. Other major winners this year included Ben Whinshaw as Best Actor for his role as Adam Kay in This Is Going To Hurt.

In honour of Kate Winslet's contribution to the film and TV industry, let's celebrate everything about the actress. Here is what you must know about her family.

Who is Kate Winslet and how many children does she have?

Kate Winslet celebrating her Leading Actress award for her role in I Am Ruth alongside eldest daughter Mia - Credit: Getty

Kate Winslet is widely renowned as one of the most remarkable female actors ever to grace Hollywood. The 47-year-old from Reading rose to prominence for her roles as headstrong and complicated characters, including Rose in The Titanic (1997).

She has been nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards and is a winner of two Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award. Not forgetting her Bafta award wins for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Reader (2008) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Steve Jobs (2016) - as well as her recent Bafta TV award for Leading Actress in I Am Ruth (2022).

Winslet has three children from three different marriages. First and her eldest Mia, who starred alongside her mother in the award-winning Channel 4 series, is 22-years-old and her father is film director Jim Threapleton. She then married James Bond director Sam Mendes and they share son Joe, while Kate had a third child, Bear, in her ongoing third marriage.

Who is Mia Threapleton?

Mia Threapleton (left) and Kate Winslet (right) - Credit: Getty

Winslet's only daughter and eldest child Mia Threapleton has gone under the radar when it comes to making her name as an actress. Her first major role dates back to when she was just 14 when she starred in A Little Chaos (2014), as well as in Shadows (2020) and Dangerous Liaisons (2022) alongside Paloma Faith, but most recently played Freya in Channel 4's Bafta winning series I Am Ruth.

Speaking about what it was like to work with her Hollywood mother on I Am Ruth, Threapleton said: "This was the first time that we have ever worked together. She has been my mum for 21 years but we’ve never worked together and it was really fun actually. It was really good fun and really enjoyable."

She is also the daughter of Jim Threapleton, who has done director and assistant director roles on major films like The Mummy (1999), Don't Go Breaking My Heart (1999) and Extraordinary Rendition (2007).

Who is Kate Winslet's husband?

Winslet has been married to her third husband Edward Abel Smith since 2012, but they only started dating a year before they eloped. People may recognise her partner by Ned Rocknroll (the name he previously went by) or the fact he is the nephew of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

She spoke about her husband to PEOPLE when she said: "He didn't particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public eye and therefore having been so judged. He's vegan, does yoga, breath work and cold water swims.

"My creative life in the last few years has been really, really, colourful for me, and I've really really enjoyed being able to embrace that. I have a wonderful man in my life who is so incredibly supportive that makes it possible for me to have those experiences. It's been a really fun time."