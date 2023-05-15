And the post-BAFTA awards go to…

The Award for the Most Embarrassing Win goes to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Cannot believe the sheer indignity of flying out Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach to watch the single worst nominee win. Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters didn’t even show up! Wednesday at least would’ve been less unserious a choice.

The Award for Best Award Presentation goes to Lesley Manville presenting Lead Actor

That was, I think, the best delivery of one of these I’ve ever seen. The pause after “and the award goes to…” was perfectly done.

The Award for Most Convincing I Didn’t Think Actually I’d Win goes to Claudia Winkleman

There was no way The Traitors wasn’t coming away with those awards, in Reality & Constructed Factual or Entertainment Performance, but Claudia did a very good job of seeming like she didn’t actually obviously know that.

The Award for Most Obviously Zoned Out When They Won goes to Ben Whishaw

Whishaw (the voice of Paddington) very clearly wasn’t paying attention when they were announcing the Memorable Moment award, which, you know, fair enough. Very funny when he snapped back in, though. (And good that he won for Lead Actor later on, if only so that he took home an award for something slightly more substantial than five lines of voiceover recorded on his phone during a lunchbreak.)