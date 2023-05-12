The BAFTA awards will celebrate the best television of 2022 this weekend - but will they get it right?

This weekend, the British Academy Television Awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host as the best television of 2022 (in theory) is celebrated.

Leading the nominations are crime drama The Responder and medical drama This Is Going to Hurt with six nominations each, while Apple TV+ drama Bad Sisters and Netflix’s The Crown follow shortly behind them at five nominations apiece.

Here’s a full breakdown of who will win the BAFTAs – and, more importantly, who should win them.

Drama series Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) The Responder (BBC One) Sherwood (BBC One) Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Who will win? It’s between Martin Freeman’s police drama The Responder and David Morrissey’s police drama Sherwood, but more likely The Responder will win – it’s picked up more nominations than any other show, so there’s clearly a lot of fondness for it.

Who should win? Bad Sisters was one of my favourite shows of last year, and to my mind the most deserving of the win, but – given it was on Apple TV+ – it’s nice just to see it nominated, really. It could be nice too to see Somewhere Boy win, as the only non-crime drama to make the least, and a somewhat plausible upset.

Mini-series A Spy Among Friends (ITVX) Mood (BBC Three) The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1) This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Who will win? This Is Going to Hurt is the clear front runner here. If there’s going to be an upset, Mood feels more likely than either of the ITV entries – Nicole Lecky’s BBC Three series got a lot of “next Fleabag” buzz when it arrived, and that could bear out here. (Although, you know, it won’t, this is going to This Is Going to Hurt.)

Who should win? This Is Going to Hurt is a very deserving front runner, it has to be said, and it’d be hard to argue for a win for the others.

International The Bear (Disney+) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Wednesday (Netflix) Oussekine (Disney+) Pachinko (Apple TV+) The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Who will win? Hard to say for sure between The Bear and The White Lotus – both very popular in their own right – but I’d expect The White Lotus to take it.

Who should win? Pachinko, probably.

Leading actress Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic) Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix) Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) Maxine Peake – Anne (ITV) Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic) Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Who will win? Kate Winslet for I Am Ruth feels like the frontrunner, although I’m perhaps only saying that because I can’t bring myself to acknowledge the nomination for Imelda Staunton, given how little she in fact appeared in The Crown Season 5.

Who should win? As Suzie Pickles, Billie Piper gave the best performance of her career, and it’d be great to see that rewarded with a BAFTA.

Leading Actor Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two) Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One) Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One) Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Who will win? Interestingly, this is the only category where This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder – who lead nominations across the awards – come up against one another. I’d expect Martin Freeman to take it over Ben Whishaw: two equally impressive performances, but one that’s a little more ostentatiously transformative in a way that BAFTA will probably favour.

Who should win? I would probably give it to Whishaw, but equally it’s hard to say Freeman is undeserving, so.

Female performance in a comedy programme Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two) Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave) Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three) Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Who will win? Am I Going to Be Unreasonable was a great showcase for Daisy May Cooper, if not straightforwardly a comic one – I’d expect Siobhán McSweeney to get a bit of a boost given it’s the last time she’ll play Sister Michael. (Derry Girls also picked up some awards at the craft BAFTAs, if that’s an indication of momentum at all.)

Who should win? Diane Morgan for Philomena Cunk (though I would also just like to say I thought Taj Atwal was the best part of Hullraisers).

Male performance in a comedy programme Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4) Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max) Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+) Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Who will win? Jon Pointing.

Who should win? Hopefully Jon Pointing – he really is that good in Big Boys.

Supporting actor Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One) Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One) Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix) Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4) Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Who will win? I’d expect Will Sharpe to win for The White Lotus (my suspicion is that, had Evan Peters played that role as was once planned, you wouldn’t see The White Lotus represented at the BAFTAs at all), but Adeel Akhtar for Sherwood also feels distinctly plausible.

Who should win? Samuel Bottomley was great in Somewhere Boy, giving a very generous supporting performance, which seems worth rewarding here (especially given the borderline category fraud that’s going on elsewhere – Jack Lowden is the lead of Slow Horses!)

Supporting actress Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One) Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+) Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix) Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One) Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Who will win? Lesley Manville.

Who should win? Bad Sisters wouldn’t work anywhere near as well as it did without Anne-Marie Duff – it’s great to see her nominated, but it’d be even better to see her win too.

Entertainment performance Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One) Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1) Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4) Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4) Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Who will win? I’d be shocked if it wasn’t Claudia Winkleman, after the popularity of The Traitors. The only plausible upset feels like Big Zuu, but it’ll be Claudia Winkleman.

Who should win? Not everyone could’ve made The Traitors as successful as Claudia Winkleman did. (I certainly couldn’t, which admittedly doesn’t say much, but still.)

Scripted comedy Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) Big Boys (Channel 4) Derry Girls (Channel 4) Ghosts (BBC One)

Who will win? It’ll be Derry Girls – Lisa McGee won the award for best comedy writer at the BAFTA Craft awards a few nights ago.

Who should win? The final episode of Big Boys, with Jack and Danny on the beach, remains one of my favourite bits of writing from 2022, and I’d like to see it pick up this award.

Comedy entertainment programme Friday Night Live (Channel 4) The Graham Norton Show (BBC One) Taskmaster (Channel 4) Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Who will win? Friday Night Live – back on television for the first time in decades – feels like the one to watch here.

Who should win? Any of them could be basically deserving, but I quite like Would I Lie To You, so let’s go with that.

Features Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1) The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Who will win? I’d expect it to be between Joe Lycett or Martin Lewis – Lycett is perhaps fractionally more likely to win, but it could go either way. (Now that I’ve committed to this, Big Zuu will win. Well, good for him.)

Single documentary Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries) Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two) Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two) The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Who will win? The Real Mo Farah.

Who should win? Hard not to say The Real Mo Farah.

Single drama I Am Ruth (Channel 4) The House (Netflix) Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Who will win? I Am Ruth, unquestionably.

Who should win? I Am Ruth really was that good – seek it out if you’ve not seen it – though it’d be remiss of me not to point out that Then Barbara Met Alan really should’ve been nominated in this category.

Live event Concert for Ukraine (ITV1) Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Who will win? In any other year, any of these feel like they’d be the clear frontrunner – in 2022 the winner was The Earthshot Prize, and the year before it was Springwatch – but against each other they make for a surprisingly heavyweight category. It’ll obviously be the funeral – it’s won two BAFTAs already! – but an upset feels vaguely more possible than it would’ve against a Springwatch.

Who should win? If you’re judging it solely in terms of being a technically complex production with very high stakes, then, in fairness, the award probably should go to the team behind the funeral.

Memorable Moment Derry Girls – The Good Friday agreement vote Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie share their first kiss Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace – Paddington Bear sits down for tea with Queen Elizabeth Stranger Things – The gang rescue Max from Vecna (with a bit of help from Kate Bush) The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah discloses he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child The Traitors – The final roundtable

Who will win? This one goes to a public vote, so it’ll probably be Paddington and the Queen (although don’t rule out the possibility of highly motivated and well organised twitter stans swinging it for Stranger Things or Heartstopper).

Who should win? Per the 1872 secret ballot act, I won’t be sharing my vote with you (or the fact that I forgot to vote).

Who are the rest of the nominees?

Specialist factual Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) Reality and constructed factual Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two) Current affairs Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One) Entertainment programme Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) Soap and continuing drama Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1) Sport Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One) Short form programme Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4) Factual series Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1) News coverage BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)