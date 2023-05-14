Full list of Bafta TV Awards 2023 winners - including Memorable Moment, who won the Bafta Fellowship, and Special Award

Channel 4 and the BBC had a successful everning at the Bafta TV Awards, scooping up eight and 13 gongs respectively.

The event was hosted by comedian friends Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan from the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank in London, where the Bafta Film Awards were held earlier this year.

Dozens of Britain's best and brightest TV stars, including David Tennant and Catherine Tate were on hand to present the prestigious gongs to the 25 lucky winners. 14 year old Lenny Rush, who took home the award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, was the youngest winner of the night.

Stars were asked not to make their speeches too political, although a few attendees used their time on the red carpet before the ceremony to speak about the WGA strike which is ongoing across the Atlantic. The ceremony also featured an emotional In Memory Of section, remembering late stars we lost in the last year - among those honoured were presenter Jerry Springer, Strictly judge Len Goodman, comedian Paul O'Grady, and actress Raquel Welch.

Ant and Dec failed to collected their 20th Bafta TV award tonight, but as they were two of the most decorated stars at the ceremony they won't be too upset. This is the full list of winners from the Bafta TV Awarrds 2023:

Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw, and Claudia Winkleman won Bafta TV awards

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Mood (BBC Three)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITVX)

This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls(Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws(BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Claudia Winkleman picked up the award for Entertainment Performance for her work on The Traitors

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer)

Reality and Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams(BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Derry Girls won the Bafta TV award for Scripted Comedy

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

News Coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Bafta Fellowship

Meera Syal CBE

Bafta Special Award

Professor David Olusoga OBE

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment