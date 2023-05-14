Danny Dyer and Susanna Reid are among the stars rumoured to be heading to the jungle for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! season 23

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fans will be treated to a double helping of the show in 2023.

The popular ITV reality series just concluded its first ever All Star edition, which took place in South Africa. But if regular watchers are worried the show was done for the year, it has been confirmed it will return to the Australian jungle in the winter.

The All Stars finale saw Myleene Klass, Fatima Whitbread, and Jordan Banjo face off. Banjo and Klass made it to the final eating trial, and Klass came out on top, becoming the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend. With the special South African version of the show airing from April to May, this year, fans will be treated to two seasons of the reality show.

This is everything we know about season 23 of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! season 23 so far:

Who are the rumoured contestants on I’m A Celebrity season 23?

Several big names are rumoured to be taking part in the new season of I’m A Celebrity when it returns later this year.

Among those who could be heading to the jungle include GMB presenter Susanna Reid, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and drag queen The Vivienne.

Other celebrities who have voiced interest in the series are actress Denis Van Outen, presenter Judi Love, darts legend Phil Taylor, and actor Will Mellor. However, no names have yet been confirmed - the lineup for the 2022 series was not officially announced until October of that year.

Danny Dyer, The Vivienne, and Susanna Reid are among those rumoured to be heading to the jungle

Will season 23 of I’m A Celebrity be in Australia?

Yes, the series will return to Australia - the show was filmed down under from the first season up until 2020 when production moved to Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic. The series remained in Wales for 2021 before returning to Australia last year for season 22.

The South Africa series was filmed in 2022 in case production couldn’t resume in Australia that year, in which case it would have aired in November in place of season 22. However, as the show did return to Australia, the South Africa series aired April 2023 as an extra series.

The WHO announced this month that the Covid pandemic is no longer a global health emergency, so I’m A Celebrity will continue to film in Australia going forward.

When is the I’m A Celebrity season 23 release date?

A release date is yet to be confirmed for the next season of I’m A Celebrity. Season 22 began on 6 November last year, and every season since 2004 has started in November, so it’s very likely that it will return for season 2023 this November.

When the series does air it will be on ITV, and will air for around three weeks. The series will also be available to watch on ITVX after episodes have first aired.