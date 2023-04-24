Contestants on ITV spin-off I'm A Celebrities All Stars in South Africa include former winners and runners-up from the Australia-set series

Famous faces from previous seasons of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will put themselves through more trials years, and in some cases decades, since they first appeared on the show.

Some of the most memorable campmates from the last 21 years will join hosts Ant and Dec for a two week adventure that is expected to be more brutal than any series of the original show.

Whereas before the celebrities had to win the public over to claim the jungle crown, this year they will compete against each other to win. This means that guessing a likely winner isn’t as simple as choosing the most popular or likeable campmate. These are the odds for the first winner of I’m A Celebrity All Stars:

I'm A Celebrity All Stars cast

Who is the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity All Stars 2023?

As the show is fully pre-recorded, having been filmed last year, and there is no public vote a show winner has already been decided. Although the name of the winner has not been revealed, it is not possible to bet on the outcome. Therefore, these are the hypothetical odds for the All Stars contestants, according to Gambling.com:

Fatima Whitbread - 3/1

Shaun Ryder - 4/1

Amir Khan - 5/1

Phil Tufnell - 11/2

Carol Vorderman - 6/1

Helen Flanagan - 8/1

Jordan Banjo - 9/1

Paul Burrell - 12/1

Janice Dickinson - 20/1

This means that Fatima Whitbread is the current favourite to win the series. The retired javelin thrower, who held the world record for a year from 1986, made an impression when she entered the jungle in 2011.

One of her stand-out moments came when she took part in a trial where she had to wear a helmet containing more than 7,000 cockroaches. One of the cockroaches crawled up her nose and had to be flushed out by medic Bob. Fatima decided to keep the cockroach and named him LB, short for Little B*****d’.

The All Stars odds don’t take into account the rumoured late arrivals to the show - they are Joe Swash, Gillian McKeith, Dean Gaffney, Georgia Toffolo, Andy Whyment, Myleene Klass.

Fatima Whitbread is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity All Stars

Could a late arrival win I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

It’s possible that a late arrival could go on to win the show, but history suggests this is unlikely. Of the 22 winners in I’m A Celeb history, only two have been late arrivals - actor Christopher Biggins, who entered the jungle on day five in season seven, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison who joined season 15 on day three.

However, as there’s no public vote, arriving late may not matter so much on All Stars, as the celebrities won’t need to find favour with the public. As they will be competing against each other for the I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’ title, the late arrivals could be in with as much chance of winning as the original cast of campmates.

If we factor in how each celebrity did in their respective seasons then the odds change again. Of the first set of campmates to join All Stars from day one, only one of them is a former King/Queen of the Jungle - Phil Tufnell, who won the second season of the show way back in 2003.

Shaun Ryder, Paul Burrell, and Janice Dickinson all came second in their seasons, whilst ‘bookies’ favourite’ Fatima Whitbread came third, Amir Khan fifth, Helen Flanagan seventh, Carol Vorderman eighth, and Jordan Banjo ninth.