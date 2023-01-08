A new ‘all-stars’ series of I’m A Celebrity filmed in South Africa will have a ‘brutal’ twist - Ant and Dec spoke to Lorraine about the new ITV series

Ant and Dec spoke to Lorraine Kelly about their new series I’m A Celebrity series which will air 20 years after the show first started. The All Stars series will see iconic contestants from across the years become campmates once again.

However, the special South Africa-show will have a few twists in store, and as the series has already been filmed, the format will be quite different to the regular show which has live trials and public votes.

Ant and Dec on Lorraine

What have Ant and Dec said about I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! presenters Ant and Dec have teased that this year’s new All Stars version of the show will be brutal. Speaking on ITV morning show Lorraine, Ant told host Lorraine Kelly: "It’s good and it is slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves, so it’s quite brutal. That’s how we decide the winner.”

Dec added that the new series, which has already been filmed in South Africa, is a ‘completely different landscape’ to the regular show which is normally filmed in Australia (except for two seasons when it was filmed in Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).

Instead of going up against the public vote in a bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, the returning campmates will instead battle it out against each other over the new title, Legend of the Savannah.

Speaking of the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! which saw Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle, Ant said that Australia was the show’s spiritual home. The latest series had drawn criticism over the decision to have former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was fired for breaking social distancing rules to have an affair with his aide, take part in the show.

The official line up for the new series has not yet been confirmed, though you can see who is rumoured to be on the show below, and Dec told Lorraine that it would include ‘some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years.’

Who is rumoured to be in the cast of I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

Phil Tufnell - Season 2 King of the Jungle

Amir Khan - Season 17 (5th place)

Paul Burrell - Season 4 runner up

Jordan Banjo - Season 16 (9th place)

Andrew Whyment - Season 19 runner up

Dean Gaffney - Season 6 (5th place)

Shaun Ryder - Season 10 runner up

Gillian McKeith - Season 10 (8th place)

Carol Vorderman - Season 16 (8th place)

Georgia Toffolo - Season 17 Queen of the Jungle

Helen Flanagan - Season 12 (7th place)

Janice Dickinson - Season 7 runner up

Myleene Klass - Season 6 runner up

Joe Swash - Season 8 King of the Jungle

Fatima Whitbread - Season 11 (3rd place)

When is I’m A Celebrity All Stars on TV?