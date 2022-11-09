I’m a Celebrity returns to the Australian jungle for its 22nd season after two years in Wales

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned in November with Ant and Dec back in the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019. The season boasts an impressive line-up with campmates including Boy George and the controversial pick, former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Season 22 of the ITV show was in the news ahead of the launch show as the relevation that Hancock would be joining rugby player Mike Tindall and pop star Boy George created a media storm back in Blighty. The MP for West Suffolk had the Tory whip suspended after his decision to join the show and ‘go where the people are’ whilst Parliament is sitting drew ire from both sides of the Commons.

Hancock did not enter the jungle with the initial group of 10 contestants but will make his jungle debut on Wedesnday 9 November. Responding to criticism, he previously told The Sun he wants to use the “incredible platform” on the show to raise awareness of dyslexia and insisted it “wasn’t the cheque” that made him decide to join the programme.

This will be the first series filmed in the Australian jungle since 2019 as the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. To mark its grand return, the show has said it is opening with “one of the largest and most elaborate entrances to the jungle camp to date”.

But where exactly is the show filmed? Here is what you need to know:

Where is I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here filmed?

The hit ITV series has returned to familiar stomping grounds for the 2022 series. I’m a Celebrity... is once again being filmed in Australia. Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and the other famous faces will be braving the famous jungle in New South Wales. The ITV series will be filmed in and around Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah.

Ant and Dec in the jungle for I'm a celebrity: Get me out of here!

The camp and the filming studios are located in Dungay on Creek Road. It is the first time that the series has returned to Australia since 2019. It is not only the British version of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here that is filmed in New South Wales. The UK, German and first season of the US editions of the reality series all were recorded in Dungay.

The Australian version of I’m a Celebrity... is normally filmed in Kruger National Park, South Africa. However in 2021 and 2022 it was also filmed at Dungay. The camp and film studios in Dungay are permenant sets which were built on a disused banana plantation.

Has I’m a Celebritiy always been filmed in Australia?

From its launch in 2002 and until 2019, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here filmed in Australia. The first series was filmed in Kooroomool near Tully, Queensland, before moving to the famous Dungay site in New South Wales in 2003. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ITV series was unable to film in Australia for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Filming instead took place in Wales.

The two most recent series were recorded in the grounds of Gwrych Castle, Abergele. Storm Arwen forced the series to be pulled from the air for a couple of episodes in 2021. The name Gwrych Castle is Welsh for hedged castle. It is a Grade I listed building and it dates back to the 14th/15th century.

Who is on I’m a Celebrity this year?

The new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will launch on Sunday with a host of famous faces. With the line-up including a famous politician, a flamboyant singer and a Love Island star, we take a look at who will be setting up camp and facing the notorious bush tucker trials on the ITV reality show.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 odds to win. (Pic: Mark Hall / National World)

Matt Hancock

Conservative MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders heading to Australia for the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity…

Hancock, 44, has insisted “I haven’t lost my marbles” by deciding to join the reality show after his decision led to him being suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party. He has said he is entering the jungle to “go to where the people are – not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Boy George

Former Culture Club frontman Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The 61-year-old, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, has said he will sing for his campmates during his time on the show and explained his thought process behind taking part, saying: “I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that”.

He assured fans that being without the dark eyeliner and colourful makeup he has become known for wearing won’t be a problem, adding: “It’s three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing.”

Jill Scott

Former professional football player Jill Scott is one of two athletes joining the show for 2022. Scott, 35, admitted that she’s sad to be missing the beginning of the men’s World Cup, which commences in Qatar later this month, but hopes England will still be in the competition when she leaves the jungle.

The midfielder, who helped lead the England Lionesses to victory in the Women’s Euros, said: “I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

Chris Moyles

TV and radio presenter Chris Moyles revealed he may struggle to even make it into the camp given he is “petrified of heights”.

The 48-year-old said: “Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm believer you shouldn’t scare yourself! I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too. I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going.”

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has said she is entering the jungle in an attempt to “shake things up” before turning 60 next year.

Cleaver, 59, who is best known as the ITV soap’s Eileen Grimshaw, said: “I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good – and so that’s why I am doing it.” The actress has been written out of Coronation Street while she flies to Australia for the reality show.

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall will become the first member of the extended royal family to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England rugby player is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and admitted “First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast.” Tindall, 44, also said he has no misconceptions to dispel while in the jungle, adding that he is “an open book”.

Charlene White

Journalist and presenter Charlene White has said she’s happy to take on a motherly role while in the I’m A Celebrity… camp and admitted she will “definitely get teary” over missing her own children.

The 42-year-old Loose Women panellist said: “I am going to miss our daily routine with the kids, I am going to miss waking up with them and having quiet time before the school run and that’s what is going to get me tearing up. It will be weird.”

Olivia Attwood

Reality star Olivia Attwood shot to fame in 2017 on hit dating show Love Island and is therefore no stranger to being in front of the cameras. The 31-year-old revealed she is looking forward to debunking the misconception that she’s “high-maintenance” and can’t cope without makeup.

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me,” she said. “I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

Owen Warner

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is taking time away from the soap and his role as Romeo Nightingale in order to throw himself into jungle life.

The 23-year-old revealed he is very much up for taking part in the I’m A Celebrity… challenges, saying: “I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m A Celebrity experience.”

Scarlette Douglas

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas is braving the jungle despite having an “irrational” fear of spiders.

Douglas, 35, said: “I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trials.” She also revealed that she will attempt to quell any arguments which may arise in camp, saying: “I will want to say, ‘let’s calm down, you are hungry, I am tired, let’s park it and move on’.”

Babatunde Aleshe

The final celebrity confirmed for this year’s line up is comedian Babatunde Aleshe. Aleshe, 36, revealed it took several attempts to convince him to take part in the reality show as he is “scared of absolutely everything”.