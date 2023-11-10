Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is returning to our screens. ITV have confirmed the reality TV series will be dropping just a few days after the Big Brother Finale.

The I'm a Celeb line-up has also been revealed with with famous faces including Jamie-Lynn Spears, sister to pop sensation Britney Spears, This Morning's Josie Gibson and UKIP politician Nigel Farage preparing to enter the Jungle.

Fans are already itching to find out who is already being tipped as the favourite to win I'm a Celeb 2023 and what the latest odds are. Here's everything you need to know.

Who is the favourite to win I'm a Celeb 2023?

It looks like the early favourites in the betting odds for I'm a Celeb winners are Sam Thompson, Frankie Dettori and Josie Gibson. Sam Boswell, spokesperson for BetVictor, has shared his insight on who the favourite is to win the series.

Boswell said: "Sam Thompson, Frankie Dettori and Josie Gibson are all early favourites to win at 4/1. Sam is going to follow his girlfriend’s footsteps who was in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, she was the fourth celebrity eliminated but Sam’s odds are more in his favour!

“Frankie Dettori has been linked with I’m a Celeb for many years but now they have finally got him to sign up! Frankie usually is striking fear into bookmakers riding winners but with his recent end of his career riding in Europe, he is a 4/1 chance to land those getting behind the Italian one more winning bet.”

He continued: "It may come as no surprise that daytime television favourite Josie Gibson is up there to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. She is hilarious on This Morning and never takes herself too seriously – I could see Josie making the final!

"After ten years of First Dates, Fred Sirieix is entering the jungle and is priced up at 6/1. He was great on the road trip alongside Gordon and Gino so I’m sure he will make great television in the jungle.”

Adding: “Elsewhere in the market, former Eastenders actress Danielle Harold (aka Lola Pearce-Brown) is priced up at 6/1, singer and presenter Marvin Humes and former professional boxer Tony Bellew come in at 8/1, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard (aka Tony Hutchinson) 10/1, and former politician Nigel Farage, Britney Spears’ sister and actress Jamie-Lynn Spears, YouTuber and social media influencer Nella Rose and broadcaster Grace Dent all come in at 25/1.”

I'm a Celebrity 2023: Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for I'm a Celebrity according to Bet Victor:

Sam Thompson – 4/1

Frankie Dettori – 4/1

Josie Gibson – 4/1

Fred Sirieix – 6/1

Danielle Harold – 6/1

Marvin Humes – 8/1

Tony Bellew – 8/1

Nick Pickard – 10/1

Nigel Farage – 25/1

Jamie-Lynn Spears – 25/1

Nella Rose – 25/1

Grace Dent – 25/1

When is I'm a Celebrity 2023 coming to ITV?

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday November 19, at 9pm. Episodes are expected to air nightly, with the reality TV show usually taking place over three weeks.

Who won I'm a Celebrity 2022?