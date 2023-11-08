Jamie Lynn Spears is rumoured to be heading to the jungle for new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023: Is Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn Spears heading to the jungle? (Getty)

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is the latest star rumoured to be joining the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023 line-up. The ITV series which starts on Sunday November 19 could see the actress, 32, dish the dirt on her pop star sibling. The sisters haven’t got on for years and in Britney’s memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ she describes her sister as a “total b***h.”

A source revealed to the Mirror: “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney Spears, 41, to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book. It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family and the controversial conservatorship - and to find out whether the sisters really do get along now - or not.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been estranged from each other following a social media spat where Britney accused her sister of being involved in the 13 year long abusive conservatorship. Jamie Lynn released her own book ‘Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out’ and insists she was unaware of what her older sibling went through.

Jamie Lynn Spears may be the younger sister of a global superstar but she has carved her own career as an actress. She is best known for her role as Zoey Brooks in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. However, if Jamie Lynn does make it to the jungle we are sure discussions around the campfire are sure to be focused on the global icon.