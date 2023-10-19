Britney Spears has admitted to cheating on Justin Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britney Spears has finally addressed the rumours that she split with NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake in 2002 because she cheated on him with Wade Robson. The singer’s explosive new book ‘The Woman In Me’ is set to be released next week (October 24). Earlier this week an excerpt from the book revealed that the singer had an abortion with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake when they were 19.

In the latest excerpt from the upcoming memoir the hitmaker, 41, has admitted to cheating on Justin with Wade Robson, 41, after finding out he had allegedly cheated on her. According to The Sun Britney wrote: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.” She goes on to claim that she had been loyal to Justin throughout their 3 year relationship other than that “one exception”.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Wade Robson?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wade Robson is an Australian dancer and choreographer who famously worked with Britney Spears and NSYNC. He choreographed Britney Spears ‘I’m A Slave 4 You’ music video in 200. Wade Robson has even been credited for co-writing songs with both Britney Spears and NSYNC.

Wade Robson was the choreographer for three seasons of TV show So You Think You Can Dance and was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for the dance number "Ramalama (Bang Bang, 2006)”. Wade was the host and executive producer on his own MTV show ‘The Wade Robson Project’ (2003). But despite all of his career successes Wade Robson is well known for his close relationship with Michael Jackson.

What happened between Wade Robson and Michael Jackson?

Wade Robson was five when he first met his idol Michael Jackson in Australia. A few years later, Wade and his family visited Michael at his Neverland Ranch. Then assisted by the singer, Wade and his mother moved to the US to pursue his dancing career. He featured in Michael Jackson’s music videos for ‘Black or White"’, ‘Jam’, and ‘Heal the World’.

In 2005 when Michael Jackson was charged with child sexual abuse Wade Robson testified in the singers defence and said he had slept in Jackson's bedroom several times but had never been molested. This led to Michael Jackson being acquitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2013 after Michael Jackson’s death in 2009 Wade Robson reversed his position and filed a lawsuit against Jackson's estate saying he had sexually abused him on two visits to the US and after he moved with his family to the US, when Robson was aged between seven and 14.

Netflix released a documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ (2019) where Wade Robson speaks openly about the alleged abuse he experienced whilst spending time with Michael Jackson at his Neverland Ranch home. Wade Robson claimed that becoming a father and suffering nervous breakdowns made him want to change his story and speak about what happened to him.

Who is Wade Robson married to?

Wade Robson married actress Amanda Rodriquez in 2005, she also features in the Netflix Leaving Neverland documentary. The couple welcomed their son in 2010. Previous to meeting his wife Wade dated Michael Jackson's niece Brandi - daughter of Jackie Jackson - and in an interview from 2019 Brandi claimed Wade had cheated on her with Britney Spears when the singer was dating Justin Timberlake.