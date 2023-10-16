The shared experiences of parent issues are said to be the reason Britney Spears requested Michelle Williams co-narrate her upcoming audiobook.

"I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it,” Spears admitted upon sharing the news of Williams’ involvement.

Numerous esteemed female celebrities were considered for the audiobook narration of the renowned Princess of Pop's revealing memoir. Ultimately, the decision was made to select the "Greatest Showman" star, considering her impressive achievements, unique characteristics, and intricate family background.

Williams, according to Page Six, was specifically selected for her class, elegance, and broader audience appeal, but perhaps more importantly, Williams' personal experiences, including her emancipation from her parents at a young age and her subsequent struggles, resonated with Spears, who also had a challenging relationship with her father due to the controversial conservatorship.

Michelle Williams attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams was legally emancipated from her parents at the age of 15 in order to pursue her acting career. While her parents, Larry and Carla, reportedly co-signed the decision, Williams faced challenges upon moving to California from Montana, encountering troubling situations and individuals in the entertainment industry.

This experience has contributed to her own personal narrative, reflecting similarities to Britney Spears' journey, who also faced significant challenges and struggles within the entertainment industry and the shared background created a mutual attraction between the two women and contributed to Williams being chosen for the narrating role.