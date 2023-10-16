Not content with her starring role in Adidas’ newest campaign, BLACKPINK’s Jennie appears in the new issue of W magazine in South Korea.

2023 has been a great year for BLACKPINK’s Jennie - despite the overwhelming negativity of HBO’s The Weeknd/Lily-Rose Depp vehicle ‘The Idol,’ Jennie’s role in the show was seen as one of the bright spots, while the musician has recently released a surprise single, ‘You and Me,’ last Friday.

Now, the musician is set to feature in an upcoming issue of W magazine in South Korea, with images from her editorial already being shared throughout social media after the publication shared a series of teaser images from the issue. The magazine, currently available today in South Korea, also brings together some more big names from the K-Pop world, with ASTRO‘s Cha Eunwoo and Stray Kids‘ Felix and Lee Know also appearing in the issue.

Many might have also happened upon the visage of Jennie in Western publications and websites this month, with Adidas using her as part of their ‘Adidas Originals’ campaign alongside the likes of UK jungle pioneer Goldie, which debuted in September 2023.

Speaking of debuting, Jennie’s new single ‘You and Me’ has already entered the UK chart after a weekend of streaming; currently, the single sits in the 38th position in the UK Single Chart to start the week off with but that number is expected to change over the next few days - so if you’re a Blink, it might pay to keep an eye on the midweek charts this week to see if Jennie will follow in Jungkook’s footsteps in terms of UK chart success.