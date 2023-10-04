Jennie from BLACKPINK continues to have a prolific 2023 with the advent of her new solo single, ‘You and Me,’ out this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been incredibly busy it would seem. Not just content with jet-setting around Europe and taking in the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, nor earlier this year undertaking the rounds to promote ‘that’ HBO series, ‘The Idol,’ and also performing with BLACKPINK as part of their ‘Born Pink’ tour, somehow the artist has managed to find time to release a surprise new single.

‘You and Me’ was originally performed, per Soompi, during the group’s ‘Born Pink’ tour, and now is set to be released as a stand-alone single - marking the first true solo effort from Jennie since 2018’s ‘Solo,’ which made an indelible mark on the singles chart and saw the artist earn 900 million views for the MV on YouTube back in March 2023.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennie also saw the release of ‘One Of The Girls,’ which featured on ‘The Idol Episode 4 (Music from the HBO Original Series),’ however that was a collaboration between the BLACKPINK artist and ‘The Idol’ lead Lily-Rose Depp - so ‘You and Me’ is still considered a true solo work from the singer.

Jennie is of course one of the three BLACKPINK members who have recently been the subject of contractual rumours, leading to speculation about what the future of the band holds as she, Rose and Jisoo are all speculated to be setting up their own solo agencies.

News1 reported in September that Jisoo and Jennie have already created these agencies, however YG Entertainment, who currently manage BLACKPINK, once again steadfastly responded that “nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK’s contract renewals and their future activities.”

When is “You and Me” released?