Along with the likes of Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Lawrence, a host of K-pop stars have descended upon Paris Fashion Week

In recent years, high-end fashion houses such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent have understood the importance of recruiting the latest K-pop stars as their ambassadors. Hyphen has been signed up to Prada, Jungkook of BTS was named as a face of Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear and Jimin of BTS was chosen as an ambassador of Tiffany & Co.

In 2020, BLACKPINK's Rosé became an official ambassador for Saint Laurent, whilst in March 2021, fellow band member Jisoo was made a brand ambassador for Dior. Another BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2017.

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently attended (alongside the likes of Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler) the YSL show, which took place on day 2 of Paris Fashion Week. She wore black trousers which she teamed with a checked top.

Blackpink’s Jisoo (left) attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week whilst Rosé was at YSL, alongside Hailey Bieber and Austin Butler. Photographs by Getty

On her recent Instagram stories, Rosé posted a photograph of her Saint Laurent fashion invitation and then showed footage of her at the show and a photograph alongside Austin Butler and Hailey Bieber.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo was one of the big-name stars at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior show and was joined by actress Jennifer Lawrence and the Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. Another K-pop star at the Marni fashion show was Joshua from the group SEVENTEEN.

In June 2023, Vogue reported that “the fashion industry is completely captivated by these talented individuals (from K-pop) whether they are established names like Jennie Kim, Rosé Park, Jisoo Kim and Lisa Manobal of the astronomically popular girl group Blackpink or fresh faces like Hyein Lee and Hanni from New Jeans. The boys, including RM from BTS, Tayeong Lee from NCT, and Hyunijin from Stray Kids, are also causing a sensation in the fashion world, securing significant brand deals, left, right and centre.”

The shows still to come at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday September 28 include Givenchy, Lanvin, Rabanne, and Chloé. On Friday September 29, shows include Giambattista Valli at 2.30pm, and Victoria Beckham at 5.30pm.