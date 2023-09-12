Sarah Burton, who created Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, is to leave the fashion house after two decades

Changes are most definitely afoot in the fashion industry as it has been announced that Sarah Burton is to leave Alexander McQueen after two decades. This of course has prompted speculation that her decision to leave might be because she is on the verge of setting up her own label.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Sarah Burton “will present her final collection, for spring/summer 2024, in Paris at the end of September.” In a statement, Sarah Burton said: “I am so proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. She went on to pay tribute to Lee Alexander McQueen and revealed that “He taught me so much, and I am so eternally grateful to him.”

How did Kate Middleton's relationship with Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen develop?

It has been reported that the Princess of Wales first became a fan of Alexander McQueen designs after attending the wedding of Tom Parker Bowles (Queen Camilla’s son) to Sara Buys. Sara Buys wore a bridal gown designed by the creative director of the time, Lee McQueen.

What have been the top five most stylish outfits Sarah Burton has designed for the Kate Middleton?

1. Catherine, Princess of Wales’s wedding dress

To this day, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s bridal gown continues to inspire brides to be. The exquisitely designed dress featured a nine-foot train and elegant lace sleeves. It was reported after the Prince and Princess of Wales’s big day in 2011, sales for the McQueen brand increased by 29 per cent.

Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William, on April 29, 2011 Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

2. BAFTAs 2023

Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen reworked a dress that the Princess of Wales had previously worn to the BAFTAs 2019. She added cascading shoulder details to the flowing white dress.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Bafta British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 19, 2023. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

3. A pre-launch event for her early childhood project, Shaping Us, 2023

Over recent years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has shown a penchant for trouser suits by Alexander McQueen and opted for a scarlet one by the label for this occasion.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA in central London on January 30, 2023. Picture: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

4. Trooping the Colour, 2019

For this occasion, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for a very pretty pale lemon Alexander McQueen dress with peplum detailing.

The Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she returns to Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 8, 2019.Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

5. Trooping the Colour 2017

Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed she was a fan of Barbie pink long before it became a trend. She wore a bubblegum pink Alexander McQueen dress for Trooping the Colour in 2017.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travels in a horse-drawn carriage back to Buckingham Palace after attending 'Trooping the Colour' on Horse Guards Parade to mark the Queen's official birthday, in London on June 17, 2017.Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images

Will Kate Middleton stay loyal to Alexander McQueen?