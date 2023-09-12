Sarah Burton leaves Alexander McQueen, what are the top 5 outfits she has designed for Kate Middleton?
Sarah Burton, who created Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, is to leave the fashion house after two decades
Changes are most definitely afoot in the fashion industry as it has been announced that Sarah Burton is to leave Alexander McQueen after two decades. This of course has prompted speculation that her decision to leave might be because she is on the verge of setting up her own label.
Harper’s Bazaar reported that Sarah Burton “will present her final collection, for spring/summer 2024, in Paris at the end of September.” In a statement, Sarah Burton said: “I am so proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. She went on to pay tribute to Lee Alexander McQueen and revealed that “He taught me so much, and I am so eternally grateful to him.”
How did Kate Middleton's relationship with Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen develop?
It has been reported that the Princess of Wales first became a fan of Alexander McQueen designs after attending the wedding of Tom Parker Bowles (Queen Camilla’s son) to Sara Buys. Sara Buys wore a bridal gown designed by the creative director of the time, Lee McQueen.
What have been the top five most stylish outfits Sarah Burton has designed for the Kate Middleton?
1. Catherine, Princess of Wales’s wedding dress
To this day, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s bridal gown continues to inspire brides to be. The exquisitely designed dress featured a nine-foot train and elegant lace sleeves. It was reported after the Prince and Princess of Wales’s big day in 2011, sales for the McQueen brand increased by 29 per cent.
2. BAFTAs 2023
Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen reworked a dress that the Princess of Wales had previously worn to the BAFTAs 2019. She added cascading shoulder details to the flowing white dress.
3. A pre-launch event for her early childhood project, Shaping Us, 2023
Over recent years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has shown a penchant for trouser suits by Alexander McQueen and opted for a scarlet one by the label for this occasion.
4. Trooping the Colour, 2019
For this occasion, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for a very pretty pale lemon Alexander McQueen dress with peplum detailing.
5. Trooping the Colour 2017
Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed she was a fan of Barbie pink long before it became a trend. She wore a bubblegum pink Alexander McQueen dress for Trooping the Colour in 2017.
Will Kate Middleton stay loyal to Alexander McQueen?
It will be interesting to see whether Catherine, Princess of Wales remains a loyal client of Alexander McQueen now that Sarah Burton is leaving the label. I am inclined to think that if Sarah launches her own label, the Princess is likely to wear her new designs, as well as continuing to wear gowns and outfits from some of her other favourite designers, these include Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker.