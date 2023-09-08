Catherine, Princess of Wales, set to attend the Rugby World Cup - what she wore to games previous games
Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to watch a group-stage match between England and Argentina at the Rugby World Cup
In February 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales became the patron of English rugby, Prince Harry previously held the role. The BBC reported at the time that she “becomes the figurehead for both the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League”. When Prince Harry stepped back from his role (alongside wife Meghan Markle) as senior working royals, he handed back both honorary roles.
Whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to watch a group-match between England and Argentina (taking place at the Stade de Marseille) at the Rugby World Cup, Prince William is reported to be attending Wales against Fiji on Sunday 10 September and is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.
What does Catherine, Princess of Wales wear to rugby matches?
In February 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with her husband, Prince William, attended the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. For the occasion, she wore a red and white houndstooth coat dress by Catherine Walker. This was not the first time she had worn the coat and had previously been seen in the coat on a tour of Scandinavia in 2018.
For the rugby match in February, Catherine, Princess of Wales, also wore a white purse by Mulberry, diamond earrings by Mappin and Webb and black ankle boots by Aquatalia.
In November 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a red Alexander McQueen coat for the England vs Papua New Guinea rugby match. Underneath her coat, she wore a wine coloured skirt and roll neck top. Hello! Magazine reported: “The outing marks Kate’s first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL). Prince Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he and wife Meghan Markle wanted to step down as senior working royals.”
What will Catherine, Princess of Wales wear to the Rugby World Cup?
Looking at the forecast in Marseille, it looks unlikely that Catherine, Princess of Wales, will opt for a coat for the occasion. It is likely however that she might opt for either a dress or outfit by Alexander McQueen or Catherine Walker.