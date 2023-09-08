Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to watch a group-stage match between England and Argentina at the Rugby World Cup

In February 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales became the patron of English rugby, Prince Harry previously held the role. The BBC reported at the time that she “becomes the figurehead for both the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League”. When Prince Harry stepped back from his role (alongside wife Meghan Markle) as senior working royals, he handed back both honorary roles.

Whilst Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to watch a group-match between England and Argentina (taking place at the Stade de Marseille) at the Rugby World Cup, Prince William is reported to be attending Wales against Fiji on Sunday 10 September and is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

What does Catherine, Princess of Wales wear to rugby matches?

In February 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with her husband, Prince William, attended the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. For the occasion, she wore a red and white houndstooth coat dress by Catherine Walker. This was not the first time she had worn the coat and had previously been seen in the coat on a tour of Scandinavia in 2018.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales sing the Welsh National Anthem ahead of the Six Nations international rugby union match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on February 25, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. Use in books subject to Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) approval. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For the rugby match in February, Catherine, Princess of Wales, also wore a white purse by Mulberry, diamond earrings by Mappin and Webb and black ankle boots by Aquatalia.

In November 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a red Alexander McQueen coat for the England vs Papua New Guinea rugby match. Underneath her coat, she wore a wine coloured skirt and roll neck top. Hello! Magazine reported: “The outing marks Kate’s first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL). Prince Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he and wife Meghan Markle wanted to step down as senior working royals.”

What will Catherine, Princess of Wales wear to the Rugby World Cup?