Piers Morgan said it is “ridiculous” that the “Queen of Spain is attending” but Prince William isn’t “despite being President of the FA”

Prince William is facing backlash after he announced he will not be attending the Women’s World Cup final in Australia, despite being President of the FA.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to criticise the Prince of Wales for his decision saying “with respect, you should have got on a plane”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morgan said it is “ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA”.

Others on Twitter also shared their anger with one saying “there is no excuse” and another commenting it is “a disgrace” and a “clear dereliction of duty”.

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame”, saying: “I will not have any bad words against the royal family.

“However this should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot, after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also expressed her disappointment that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and England men’s manager Gareth Southgate had not travelled to Sydney for the Lionesses’ historic clash against Spain taking place today (Sunday 20 August).

‘A disgrace’: fans slam Prince William for not attending Lioness final. (Photo: The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account)

Cope, who has 60 England caps and played in the 1995 World Cup, told Times Radio: “Let’s be honest, if it was the men’s World Cup, they would all be here.”

Veteran broadcaster Jon Sopel also suggested it is “inconceivable” that William, who is president of the FA, and the PM would not travel if it was the men’s team playing.

No senior member of the British royal family is attending the match which will kick off at 11am. However, Queen Letizia of Spain will be there with her 16-year-old daughter Ifanta Sofia to show her support to her country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the first time the Lionesses have reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team has competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

The King and Prince William have both sent their well wishes to the Lionesses through social media.

The King urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” while Prince William in a video, alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte who was clutching a football, wished the team “good luck”.

Prince William said: “Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The King and the Queen are believed to be in Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, watching the game from afar. Charles is King of Australia and is yet to travel there since his accession.

It is understood William made the decision not to go because a trip to Australia would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time.

He is currently on his annual summer break, and saw the Lionesses win the European Championship last year, presenting them with their medals at Wembley.