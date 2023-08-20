The King, Prince William, Spice Girls Geri Horner, Jess Glyne and rapper Aitch have all took to social media to share their messages

Spice Girls Geri Horner and Emma Bunton, alongside Jess Glyn, Paloma Faith, Aitch, Rio Ferdinand and a whole host of other celebrities have flooded social media with good luck messages to England’s Lionesses ahead of the Women’s World Cup final.

The final will kick off today (Sunday 20 August) at 11am - if the Lionesses win they will make England world champions for the first time since the men’s team’s victory in 1966.

King Charles and Prince William have also sent their messages to the England women’s football team.

The King urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” while Prince William in a video, alongside a smiling Princess Charlotte holding a football, said “Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow”.

Prince William apologised for not flying to Australia to watch the Lionesses play in person but told the team to “go out there and really enjoy yourselves”.

Celebrities took part in a sweet video montage wishing the team good luck, which was shared to their official social media pages.

‘Bring it home’: celebrities wish Lionesses good luck ahead of final. (Photo: Geri Horner Instagram account)

Geri Horner, 51, said in the clip: “Lionesses we are so proud of you. Sarina you are inspirational. Mary... Girls you’ve got this, best of luck.”

Fellow Spice Girl Emma added: “We are so proud of you. I can’t imagine how your family are feeling. Sending you so much love and all the luck in the world and I’ll be watching.”

Jess Glynn told the team: “Hey girls I just want to wish you a massive good luck for Sunday. You guys have been so amazing in the tournament so far and I’m so gassed you’re in the final.”

The singer, who was wearing a Lioness t-shirt, then jumped in the pool while shouting: “Go get it England!”

Rapper Aitch said: “It’s go time girls. Time to shine bright. Bring it home. You know the vibes. Smash it, you’ve smashed it so far. You’ve got it in the bag.”

While Paloma Faith gushed over the team saying “I feel so empowered and inspired by everything you’re doing so on behalf of all the women of Britain, thank you”.

Sporting stars including Dame Kelly Holmes and Rio Ferdinand also sent their good luck wishes to the Lionesses.

Dame Kelly Holmes said: “Hi team, wishing you all the best for the final tomorrow. I know that you’re going to go out there and smash it yet again. We are all so proud of you doing so fantastically well.”

Rio Ferdinand told the team: “This is a moment man. This is history in the making. You girls are close. I’ve had every faith in you, so please make me cry.”

In the video filled with celebrities, Singer Yungblud also wished the team good luck. He said: “Sending you all the love in the world. Good luck you are smashing it. It’s coming home, go get it for us. Love ya.”

Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg said: “Hello all of the Lionesses. Best of luck for today’s game, I’m sending you all my love. It’s coming home!”

Comedian Russell Howard shouted: “Best of luck in the World Cup final. Bring it home, bring it home!”

Gordon Ramsay took to social media to send a message to the team. He shared a picture of his family with Lioness legend Jill Scott, writing as the caption: “Good luck today @lionesses! Can’t wait to watch you bring football home Gx”

While performing on stage at the Hardwick Festival in County Durham on Saturday (19 August), Mel C shared a special message to the Lionesses.