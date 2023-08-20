The Met Office said it will be a “bright day” with “sunny spells across the whole country” as England’s Lionesses take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final

A sunny day is forecast across the UK with highs up to 25C as England fans gather in fan zones and beer gardens to watch the Lionesses take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

The Met Office said there will be a bright start to Sunday morning (20 August) for many, with temperatures from 18 to 21C expected across the UK.

There may be some scattered showers but most places are expected to stay dry - pleasing anyone planning a barbecue to celebrate if the Lionesses win the match.

If the Lionesses do, they will make England world champions for the first time since the men’s team’s victory in 1966.

England men’s boss Gareth Southgate wished the Lionesses well ahead of the World Cup final but admitted he had “no advice” to offer a team that has accomplished what he has not.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency that Sunday will be a “bright day” with “sunny spells across the whole country.”

25C highs forecast as fans flock to pubs to cheer on Lionesses. (Photo: Getty Images)

He said: “A few showers are possible but most places will stay dry. I think there could be one or two heavy showers perhaps across Scotland and Northern Ireland, but even here lots of places will stay dry.”

He added that most places will reach temperatures between 20 to 23C and the southeast of the UK could see 25C.

Mr Dewhurst said it may remain “a little bit breezy” in the northwest of the UK on Sunday with gusts of up to 40mph after Storm Betty brought strong winds and heavy rain.

He said: “We could see gusts during the day, say the Western Isles, around about 35 to 40 miles an hour but in most places the winds will be lighter than this.”

The sunny and dry weather will come as a relief to fans watching the World Cup final outside in beer gardens and for potential celebrations after the game. Supporters are set to flock to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

Ahead of the match, the King issued a rallying cry of “roar to victory” and the Prime Minister urged players to bring the trophy home.

Looking towards the end of the week, Mr Dewhurst said the weather is expected to be “unsettled” but warm temperatures will last until at least Wednesday (23 August) or Thursday (24 August).