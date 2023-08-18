Millions will be sitting down to watch England's Lionesses take one step closer to becoming world champions this Sunday

Excitement is high in England as the hopes of the nation lay on the shoulders of the Lionesses this Sunday (20 August).

Sarina Wiegman's squad is set to face Spain in the final of the Women's World Cup this weekend, with kick-off at 11am UK time. Millions are expected to tune in to find out if the Lionesses will lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Whether you're watching in a large group or with a small group of your nearest and dearest, the occasion calls for some pizzazz to mark the momentous occasion.

Here are some of the best tips for throwing a viewing party for the Women's World Cup final this weekend.

Decorate your viewing room

One of the most obvious ways to show your support and back the Lionesses in Sydney is to decorate your viewing room with some appropriate decorations. You can use St George Cross flag bunting to drape around the room, or even try creating your own World Cup trophy with a few print outs, ready to lift if the Lionesses succeed in their mission.

Flags are a popular option to decorate with when showing team spirit. (Credit: Getty Images)

You can even get kids in on the action and make some posters ahead of the match cheering on captain Millie Bright and the squad.

Dress up for the occasion

It's no surprise to anyone but football fans love an excuse to dress up and passionately show their support. From the basics in wearing a football top, to painting your face the colours of the flag, there are easy ways to add a splash of colour to your attire.

Bucket hats have become an English football staple in recent years, while scarves are always a popular way to show your support.

Spirits will be high as England face Spain in the final of the Women's World Cup this weekend. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pre-match games

This one is great for kids, with young girls across the country inspired by the incredible feats of the Lionesses. You could combine tip one and two and create a costume competition, with the winner lifting a replica World Cup.

For those with an outdoor space, a makeshift penalty shootout could also inject a bit of competition into the event. For those who don't have an outdoor space, a Subbuteo-style game of tabletop penalties could be a great alternative. For a low-cost option, try taking turns to throw or flick a makeshift mini football into a target such as a bowl or a mug to keep the kids entertained.

Theme your food

With England playing Spain, the opportunity to capitalise on a spread of tasty food has never been better. Tapas is a great option for food pre and post match (or even during if you can stomach it from nerves).

Spanish finger food such as olives, cheese and cured meats like chorizo are easy to plate up, while hot options could be meatballs in tomato sauce.

A tapas-style platter could be a good option for a World Cup viewing party. (Credit: Adobe)

However, for those not wanting to jinx the match by treading into Spanish cuisine, there are plenty of options closer to home. British classics such as sausage rolls, scotch eggs, pork pies and trifles could be on the menu.

If the weather holds up and you have an outdoor space, the 11am kick-off means that a summer barbecue could be a great idea after the match finishes up.

Make the viewing room comfortable

Before your guests arrive for the big match, make sure there are plenty of seats in the room you're viewing the game in. Everyone will want a great view of the television so make sure that there are enough comfortable places to sit and everyone has a good view of the television.

It might sound obvious, but it's better checking beforehand so no one goes through the game with someone's head in the way of the winning goal.

Soundtrack your party

Where would the Lionesses be without Sweet Caroline? Keep the energy high at your viewing party with a playlist filled with famous football songs, from Three Lions to Vindaloo to World In Motion.

Keep your speakers charged to keep the party going before kick-off (and after if it calls for celebrations).

Double check your television

In line with making sure everyone has a great view of the television, you should make sure that you are able to watch or stream the match with no interruptions.

Sunday's final will be screened on both BBC and ITV, with coverage starting from 9.25am on ITV1 and 10am on BBC1. Make sure you have a good signal on both channels in the case that there are any interruptions before or during the match.