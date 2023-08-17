England will face Spain this Sunday in the final of FIFA World Cup 2023. Nervous? Here’s what our writers predict will happen.

Can England overcome Spain to become World and European Champions on Sunday? Cr: Getty Images

An outstanding display from Sarina Wiegman's side in Wednesday's semi final saw them dump co-hosts Australia and of the FIFA World Cup to set up a mammoth clash with Spain in Sydney this Sunday. The anticipation could not be higher.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo saw the Lionesses roar into the World Cup final for the first time as they took the Matildas apart to secure a memorable 3-1 victory in front of 75,000 fans in Australia. Can they go one step further and lift their second major tournament trophy in a year?

Spain, who England dumped out of last year's European Championships at the quarter final stage, enter the final on the back of an impressive late win over Sweden and are the tournament's top goalscorer with an average of almost three goals per game.

The final is all set up to be a classic and those of us of English persuasion have already begun to pray for a Lionesses victory come this weekend. Can they do it?

Our women’s sports writers Graham Falk, Georgia Goulding, Kurtis Leyland and Susanna Sealy share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Georgia Goulding

They've only gone and done it. Whatever happens, England have so much to be proud of this tournament but surely they can't allow themselves to falter at the last hurdle? A brand new champion must be crowned and the Lionesses are on yet another sensational winning streak, so why can't it be them? Spain are no easy opponent but just like at Euro 2022, they are capable of toppling them and taking home the glory.

Georgia's prediction: Unlike my Australia prediction, I've got to back England to go all the way, you just cannot ignore the passion and resilience of this side. 2-1 to the Lionesses — à la Euros — with Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp on the scoresheet again.

Graham Falk

I honestly felt like the Lionesses run would come to an end against the Matildas and they went and put on a display that was as impressive as it was memorable. I can't believe we are in the final despite having almost our entire spine out of the tournament. What a brilliant, resolute set of woman. As Ian Wright has said many times - we just love these girls.

But can we go one step further? This is a tough game. I tipped Spain to win the tournament back in July and now there's a clash between my heart and my head. Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas are the best two players in the world and Ona Batlle is incredibly good marauding down the right. However, there's few players I'd swap outside of that and we can be excited by the return of Lauren James too, who will be a wonderful option from the bench.

Graham's prediction: I have to back England because the evidence has shown us that they meet every thing thrown at them. It will be tense, it will be nervy and we are going to have to be mentality resilient as a fanbase, let alone as a team. England to win 2-1, with Spain scoring first and Ella Toone and then super sub Lauren James grabbing the all important winner. Come on England!

Susanna Sealy

Well, I hope my colleagues are more optimistic in their predictions this week than they were last week. England are just one step away from becoming World Champions for the very first time and they are facing a side they will know how to beat.

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh’s knowledge will be invaluable ahead of Sunday as they take on a team filled with fellow Barcelona stars. That is not to say it will be a walk in the park - far from it. Spain contain some of the best players in the world, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas to name just two.

However, I fancy England’s chances as they will be lead by a manager who has already taken a team to the World Cup final (the Netherlands in 2019).

Susanna's prediction: Got to go the same as last year, 2-1 with the winner being scored by Chloe Kelly (who else, right?)

Kurtis Leyland

England’s Lionesses are on the verge of history as they prepare for their first ever Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

However, they are blessed with the managerial experience of Sarina Weigman who has successfully navigated her way through three of her four major finals, including last summer's Euros with England.