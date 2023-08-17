The FIFA World Cup final will be contested by England and Spain this Sunday in the Sydney sun. Here are three key player battles the Lionesses must win to ensure they return victorious.

The heroic Lionesses are aiming to win back to back trophies and the first World Cup in their history this Sunday after disposing of co-hosts Australia on Wednesday thanks to strikes from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo - now only Spain stand in their way of glory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whatever happens this Sunday, the world is assured of one thing - a new FIFA Women's World Cup winner - with only USA, Norway, Japan and Germany winning the tournament previously. Can it be England? We have all our fingers and toes crossed the Lionesses can bring football home - again!

However, if they are to make sure it's coming home (again), there are three key battles we feel they will need to win on the pitch to ensure they're victorious.

Aitana Bonmati vs Keira Walsh

Team mates during their club season at Barcelona, these two world class midfielders will be paramount when it comes to the outcome of the World Cup final come Sunday morning.

Barcelona Aitana has been arguably the best player in the world over the last 12 months and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, however, if there's one player who knows exactly what she can produce and how she plays, it is her Barca team mate Keira Walsh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Manchester City midfielder came out on top against her in last summer's Euro 2022 quarter final and will hope to do so again as the world's best midfielder comes up against the world's most expensive player. However, the battle between these two will go a long way to deciding who lifts the trophy this weekend.

Aitana Bonmati scores Spain's second goal against Costa Rica at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Cr: Getty Images

Millie Bright vs Jennifer Hermoso

England have conceded only two goals from open play and much of that has been down to the defensive work and organisation of the Lionesses skipper, who has been phenomenal all tournament alongside Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood.

On the flip side of that, Spain are the tournament's top scorers with 17 goals in just six games (an average of 2.83 per game!) and Jennifer Hermoso tops that list with three goals. Add in her vast experience and she is arguably every bit as challenging as that of Australia's Sam Kerr.

If the Chelsea centre back can continue to snuff out her opponent and keep her quiet, Spain's main goal threat can quelled.

Millie Bright (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Daly vs Ona Batlle

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who watched Batlle for Manchester United last year will know exactly what a threat she offers going forward from full back positions - there was a reason Barcelona courted her for so long. She's great defensively too. In fact, some would say she is the best right back in Europe.

As for Aston Villa forward Daly, she won the Women's Super League player of the year after an outstanding season in front of goal though, as we all know, that's not where she plays for the Lionesses with her playing as a left wing back throughout the tournament. While it is not her preferred position, Daly has been outstanding all tournament but will face a tough task to nullify the former Red Devil.