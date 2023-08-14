England will face the Matilda's this Wednesday in the semi final of FIFA World Cup. Here’s what our writers predict will happen.

Lucy Bronze in action against Australia earlier in the year. Cr: Getty Images

They had a slight shock against Colombia in the quarters but England put on an impressive and gutsy display to progress to the final four of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Goals from the outstanding Lauren Hemp and an ever improving Alessia Russo shot England into the final stages of the competition as the Lionesses gave fans a taste of the battle they are able to produce to ensure they can go as far as possible in this tournament. However, with the Matildas up next, things are beginning to really heat up.

The Aussies had to rely on penalties to get through to this stage after a pulsating 0-0 draw with France failed to find a winner in 120 minutes, with Chelsea's star striker Sam Kerr making an appearance from the bench as she steps up her fitness during an injury hit World Cup. For England, Kerr's teammate Lauren James will sit the game out owing to her two game suspension for a red card against Nigeria.

Our women’s sports writers Graham Falk, Georgia Goulding, Kurtis Leyland and Susanna Sealy share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Georgia Goulding

This is undoubtedly England's biggest challenge of the World Cup and Australia have the chance to come away with some serious bragging rights. After holding their nerve during their penalty shootout against France, the Matildas will be adamant they can go all the way. And why not? To lift your first ever World Cup on home soil is not an opportunity that comes around often and England will know just how much that home support rallies you when you need it most.

Sadly for England, I think this is where they reach the end of the road. The Lionesses have dug deep but I just can't see this Australia side, backed by their fans at home and riding on cloud nine after beating France, will be in any position to let things slip this late on. The power of Mackenzie Arnold in goal, the stacked attack boasting Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler and of course Sam Kerr... it's tough to see England being able to edge that.

Georgia's prediction: 2-0 to the Matildas.

Graham Falk

Oh God - this is a tough, tough fixture. Sam Kerr hasn't started a game yet for Australia but she's fit and the believe their breathtaking penalty shoot out win will give them to go on and win the entire thing on home soil can not be underestimated. Plus, who is the only side to beat Sarina Wiegman's England in recent memory? Yeah...you guessed it.

Can the Lionesses win out? Of course they can! On paper, I would back the England forward line against an Australian defence, however, they come in on the back of three clean sheets since their 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in the group stages.

I'll openly admit, I think this is one step too far for the Lionesses and I have a strong feeling we will see the Matilda and Spain in this Sunday's final - sadly for us England fans.

Graham's prediction: England 0-2 Australia. I think Sam Kerr gets her first goal of the tournament early on and Hayley Raso secures it late in the game - but I really hope I'm wrong.

Susanna Sealy

England will now come face-to-face with the only opponent that’s been able to beat Sarina Wiegman’ squad.

Not only this, but they are set to do so in that opponent’s home country. It’s not exactly the semi-final Millie Bright and co might have wished for. But it’s revenge time. It’s time for that 2-0 defeat back in April to be requited and what better place to do it than at Stadium Australia in front of thousands of Matilda fans.

The odds are not in England’s favour but surely on this side of the hemisphere we’ve still got to back our Euros and Finalissima-winning Lionesses.

Susanna's prediction: Full time 2-2 with England to go through thanks to a last minute winner in extra-time.

Kurtis Leyland

England Lionesses grinded out another result against Colombia to book their place in the semi-final and they are now one game away from reaching their first ever World Cup final.

Stadium Australia was filled with yellow shirts for the occasion and England will once again be playing against a hostile crowd as they come up against co-hosts Australia.

Sam Kerr will be a huge threat for the Matildas and the key to England’s success will be stopping the supply.