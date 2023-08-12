An impressive second half performance from England saw them beat Colombia 2-1 to qualify for the semi finals of the FIFA World Cup 2023. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.

England will face co-hosts Australia in the last four of the FIFA World Cup after a gutsy 2-1 win over Colombia in Sydney.

Leicy Santos shocked the Lionesses on the cusp of half time when her cross could shot avaded Mary Earps in the England goal to give Colombia the lead.

However, England levelled immediately when the excellent Lauren Hemp capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Catalina Pérez and Alessia Russo deservedly shot the Lionesses into the lead just after the hour mark.

This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the 2-1 win over Colombia. Do you agree with our ratings?

1 . Mary Earps - 6 Will be disappointed to be beaten by Santos’ cross-shot for Colombia’s opener but had little else to do. She redeemed herself with a fantastic save in the second period though to keep England ahead.

2 . Lucy Bronze - 6 Seems to really be enjoying her advanced role in the right hand side but was kept quiet by Colombia for the bulk of the game. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

3 . Jess Carter - 7 Protected Bronze well on the right hand side as she continued as part of a back three.

4 . Millie Bright - 8 A colossus at the back and lead by example by nodding out every cross that came into England’s box. Huge block from Caicedo in the first half stopped a certain opener.