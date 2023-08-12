England player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in 2-1 World Cup win over Colombia - one 9 and two 8’s
An impressive second half performance from England saw them beat Colombia 2-1 to qualify for the semi finals of the FIFA World Cup 2023. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.
England will face co-hosts Australia in the last four of the FIFA World Cup after a gutsy 2-1 win over Colombia in Sydney.
Leicy Santos shocked the Lionesses on the cusp of half time when her cross could shot avaded Mary Earps in the England goal to give Colombia the lead.
However, England levelled immediately when the excellent Lauren Hemp capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Catalina Pérez and Alessia Russo deservedly shot the Lionesses into the lead just after the hour mark.
This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the 2-1 win over Colombia. Do you agree with our ratings?