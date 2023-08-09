England will face Colombia this Saturday in the quarter final of FIFA World Cup. Here’s what our writers predict will happen.

Can England make it to the semi finals of the FIFA World Cu by beating Colombia? Cr: Getty Images

After 120 minutes of nail biting knockout football, the Lionesses finally pushed past Nigeria on penalties on Monday morning as their World Cup dreams continued.

A combination of last ditch Millie Bright defending, Mary Earps heroics and England's crossbar kept them in it against the Super Falcons but when Chloe Kelly's thunderbolt penalty was hit with the force of a thousand suns, relief could be felt right across the nation. It wasn't pretty but we're there in the last 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombia edged beyond Jamaica in the other last 16 tie to set up a quarter final clash with England this weekend and while Sarina Wiegman will have to do it without the suspended Lauren James, there's hope that the Lionesses can roar themselves into a World Cup semi final.

Our women’s sports writers Graham Falk, Georgia Goulding, Kurtis Leyland and Susanna Sealy share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Georgia Goulding

England's narrow win over Nigeria will have been far too close for comfort for both Wiegman and the players but the manner in which they kept their heads in the game and came out on top despite losing Lauren James has to be applauded.

Of course, the Lionesses will be without their star forward against Colombia, who are looking very impressive in the campaign so far. But there are plenty of other influential attackers who pose a huge threat to any defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it's going to be a tight affair, probably a fair few hands-on-head moments, but England will have had a serious wake up call after the last match. If they can start the match with confidence, the Lionesses will be able to get the upper-hand but they need to stay switched on, as Colombia are hungry for more upsets this World Cup.

Georgia's prediction: 2-1 to England and I'm backing some sort of long-distance corker to set the stadium alight — you can decide which team it'll be for.

Graham Falk

It has not been a comfortable tournament for us England fans, however, I'd like to cast your mind back to 2022.

Monday's game against Nigeria was one I will openly admit I felt the Lionesses deserved to lose. We simply weren't at it - BUT - when I cast my mind back to last year's success at the Euros, I always see that quarter final clash against Spain as the moment I knew we were winning it all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backs against the wall, passed to death by Spain and simply outplayed. Yet, somehow, England found a goal through Ella Toone and the rest is history. Belief and winning is huge and ultimately that's what the penalty win over Nigeria will give England - more belief.

I think we can really start to turn on the style here and show this World Cup what we're made of when it matters most.

Graham's prediction: England 3-0 Colombia. The Colombian fans will play a big role in trying to help their team but England have the superior quality and can really put down a marker here. Alessia Russo to bag a brace and Beth England to notch from the bench. Come on England!

Kurtis Leyland

England were outfought on the pitch in their recent clash with Nigeria, but as many good teams do, they found a way to win even when the odds were stacked against them after Lauren James’ sending off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This next test against Colombia will be another tricky encounter and the young South American side contains a number of threats including Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme.

England will need to be defensively resilient if they are to win this one and their composure in the final third will have to improve.

Kurtis' prediction: England 2-1 Colombia - Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo to score for the Lionesses.

Susanna Sealy

Chloe Kelly and Mary Earps once again saved the day for England as they beat Nigeria in the round of 16 and if those two are not on fire against Colombia the Lionesses could be in trouble.

Colombia offer a beautiful surprise package and an incredibly excited fan base which has seen them reach their furthest point in a World Cup to date. The South Americans beat the Euros 2022 finalists Germany in the group stage before edging Jamaica in the round of 16 and their squad combines a wonderful mix of youth and experience.