England head into their the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup to face Nigeria this coming Monday. Here’s what our writers predict will happen.

Chloe Kelly celebrates her goal against China. Cr: Getty Images

A 6-1 thrashing of China coupled with the early elimination of Germany and Brazil has Lionesses fans wondering if it really is coming home again this summer.

While the 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark in the opening two games were unconvincing, the emergence of Lauren James and a new formation has England fans in far higher spirits as they head into the do-or-die moment of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their opponents this Monday though, Nigeria, are certainly their toughest test yet. The Super Falcons have already trampled on host nation Australia in the group stages, while they have one of the world's most potent strikers in Asisat Oshoala.

Sarina Wiegman made three changes to her side for the win over China as she brought in Katie Zelem, Lauren Hemp and Jess Carter and many are expecting the Dutch head coach will keep things the same - although you can be she will have a plan A, B and C to ensure her side enter the quarter finals come 10am on Monday.

Our women’s sports writers Graham Falk, Georgia Goulding and Susanna Sealy share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Georgia Goulding

Nigeria will definitely be England's toughest opponent yet and they must enter the match prepared for anything. The Super Falcons are unbeaten so far and will be pushing to equal their strongest ever finish at a World Cup — the Lionesses can't afford to fall onto the back-foot or Nigeria will surely capitalise on the momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgia's prediction: It's going to be a close affair, maybe too close for England's liking. I think 2-1 to Sarina Wiegman's side, with a penalty in there for good measure.

Graham Falk

My predictions have actually been pretty close every time in the tournament. I took England to win the first two games 2-0, while I expected us to give China a bit of a pasting - so I'm planning on keeping my good run going.

The feeling around the Lionesses is far more positive after that 6-1 win last week and in Lauren James, England have the most inform player at the tournament. She was unplayable against the Chinese and was directly involved in almost all of England's goal. She will be vital this Monday morning.

Wiegman's side will enter the game as favourites but the Super Falcons really are a tough test and I have a slight concern that they offer similar to challenges to what Haiti offered us in the first game. Pace, power, energy and intelligent running on the break, however, Nigeria arrive with more finishing power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is going to be a nervy one, but a game that England can win if they are tactically spot on.

Graham's prediction: This one is going to be really tight and won by one goal I think, so I'll take say England 1-0 Nigeria with Lessi Russo on the scoresheet.

Susanna Sealy

It feels as if England have finally arrived at the tournament after their 6-1 win over China and it is a result they most definitely needed in the bank before facing what is likely to be their toughest opponent yet.

Nigeria will offer a much more aggressive and physical style of play than that which England tend to be accustomed to but if they are able to remain calm, collected and keep to the game plan, there should be no reason for concern.