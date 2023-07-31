England head into their final group game against China this coming Tuesday. Here’s what our writers predict will happen.

England’s performance against Denmark has some improvements but, yet again, was far from a comfortable afternoon for the Lionesses as they took another narrow 1-0 win.

That said, a win is a win, and while we have seen Germany, France and Spain all slip up in the group stages - England are yet to do so. It isn’t exciting, but winning is the aim of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Lauren James who was England’s matchwinner against Denmark after her sublime strike in the sixth minute proved to be enough to swat aside Pernille Harder and co. and the Lionesses will want to make sure it is three wins in three from Group D.

Could there be changes in the Lionesses side? Sarina Wiegman isn’t the type to make wholesale changes but the injury to Keira Walsh ensure that she will need to make at least one.

Our women’s sports writers Graham Falk, Georgia Goulding, Susanna Sealy and Kurtis Leyland share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Georgia Goulding

The last few days have treated us to some huge performances from powerhouse teams and now it’s time for England to meet that mark. The Lionesses are overdue a dominant performance and, on the anniversary of their fairytale Euro 2022 triumph, it’s only right I back them to deliver just that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One point will be enough to secure England’s place in the knockouts, so despite their nervy start so far, the pressure isn’t as high as it was against Haiti and Denmark. To make up for the loss of Keira Walsh, England will need to make sure their attack is fluid and switched on — as long as they outscore China, they’re golden.

Georgia’s prediction: Why not, let’s go with a bold group stage finish of 3-0 to the Lionesses. For Keira, for Leah, for Fran, for Meado.

Graham Falk

As we already know, Keira Walsh will be missing the game against China and I feel very thankful that England have already qualified from the group because she is such a huge miss.

First and foremost, it is great news that she has not ruptured her ACL but we still don’t know how long she will be missing for - so perhaps the game against China is a great opportunity to try something different. Should Katie Zelem be handed a start? I’d say so because dropping Georgia Stanway further back as Wiegman did against Denmark doesn’t really work for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, despite there being less pressure on the game, the Lionesses require a big performance heading into the last 16 because what we have seen so far hasn’t been great if we’re honest. However, winning games in any manner does build confidence and I expect England to do so again, comfortably.

Graham’s’ prediction: Now is time for the big tournament display. England to win 4-1 with goals from Alessia Russo (x2), Georgia Stanway and Beth England.

Susanna Sealy

The big question ahead of England’s final group stage fixture in the World Cup is who will replace Keira Walsh.

Without Walsh, the Lionesses will look and feel substantially weaker but they should still prevail over China, a team ranked ten places below them in the FIFA standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have not seen the complete Lioness dominations in the past couple of games that we have become so used to seeing and it is unlikely that this will return against the Chinese tomorrow lunchtime.

However, it is the three points that matter and there’s little chance they won’t manage to secure the vital scoreline to put themselves against Nigeria, Canada or potentially Australia in the knockout stages.

Susanna’s prediction: A narrow England win, so I’ll go for England 2-1 China.

Kurtis Leyland

This has been the group of 1-0 wins so far, but the Lionesses enter their final group game in pole position for a place in the round of 16. England only need a draw from their final game to get through the group, but I expect the Lionesses to pick up all three points and settle any nerves with a victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement