England are aiming to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history

The Women’s World Cup is under way and England’s Lionesses are dreaming of glory in this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Weigman’s team are one of the favourites for success in the World Cup and they are hoping to build on their triumph in last year’s European Championships.

The Lionesses have an abundance of talent at their disposal which includes the likes of Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo and Lucy Bronze.

But who will England need to beat in this year’s tournament?

Here we take a look at the potential path to glory between Weigman’s team and the most prestigious prize in football.

Who are England’s group stage opponents?

Georgia Stanway got England off to a winning start with a match-winning penalty against Haiti. (Getty Images)

England’s Lionesses kicked off their World Cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over tournament debutants Haiti.

Georgia Stanway’s penalty proved to be the difference despite an underwhelming performance from the team.

The result leaves England joint top of the group and they need just one victory against Denmark and China to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

England face Denmark on Friday, 28 July in a crucial fixture in the landscape of Group D.

The Lionesses will then finish their campaign with a clash against China on Tuesday 1 August.

Who could England face in the round of 16?

If England progress as group leaders then they will be paired with the runners-up of Group B which contains hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

Australia began their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory, despite the absence of star-player Sam Kerr. They are the bookmakers' favourites to top the group.

Canada are expected to progress from the group stage as runners-up and they began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria.

This means that England are likely to be paired with Canada if they finish top of the group and the fixture would take place on Monday, 7 August at 8.30am.

If England are runners-up then it is likely that they will go head to head with the hosts Australia on Monday, 7 August at 11.30am.

These fixtures are based entirely on probability and the likes of Nigeria and Ireland could still progress to the knockout stage if they are successful in their upcoming group matches.

Who could England face in the quarter-final?

If England progress to the quarter-finals as leaders of Group D they will face either the winner of Group H or the runner-up of Group F on Saturday 12 August at 11.30am.

Germany are the favourites to top Group H and they began the tournament in fine fashion with a 6-0 win over Morocco.

France are expected to be the runners-up of Group F and they began the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica.

This means England are likely to meet either France or Germany in the quarter-finals.

Other potential opponents for England include Jamaica, Panama, Brazil, Colombia, South Korea and Morocco.

If England finish as runners-up of Group D and progress to the quarter-final they will meet either the winners of Group F or the runners-up of Group H and the fixture will be played on Saturday, 12 August at 8am.

Brazil are expected to top Group F after their 6-0 win over Panama while Colombia are the second favourites to drop Group H.

England could also be paired with Germany, South Korea, Morocco, France, Jamaica and Panama.

Who could England meet in the semi-final?

England have come unstuck at the semi-final stage in both of their last two World Cups and history has proven that a place in the final won’t come easy.

If the Lionesses have topped their group and progressed to the semi-final then it is likely that they will be paired against either France or Australia.

If England progress to the semi-final as runners-up in the group-stage then their path will potentially see them play Germany or a re-match against the winners of Group D.

Who could England meet in the final?

England are aiming to make it to the final for the first time in their history and if they are successful then it is likely that they will be paired with defending champions USA.

USA have won both of the last two tournaments and they are firm favourites to go all the way this year given the quality of their team.

Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands are other potential opponents who have their eyes on the prize of world glory.