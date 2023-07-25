Philippines become the first tournament debutants to score and win at the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup as they beat hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington.

A goal from Sarina Bolden, who plays her club football in neighbouring Australia, in the 24th minute was enough for victory as New Zealand were left to curse several missed chances.

The goal holds significance for both Philippines and the tournament itself and means they have become the first debutant at the tournament to not only score a goal but also take a much needed three points.

Born in California, the Western Sydney Wanderers striker previously played for the United States at under-23 level but changed allegiances to play for the Philippines in 2018, where she has been pivotal in their progression.

Already a popular name in her home country, Bolden was vital for her country as they qualified for the tournament and has been a key figure as Philippines have raised the bar for football in the country andwas a player many had pinpointed as her side's most important player - and so it has proved.

Alen Stajcic's side were one of eight countries who were making their first appearances at the Women's World Cup but, alongside Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia, had failed to score in their tournament opener against Switzerland.

