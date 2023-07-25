Telling news your way
FIFA World Cup 2023 News: Sarina Bolden makes history as Philippines defeat hosts New Zealand

Philippines secured more FIFA Women's World Cup history as they beat hosts New Zealand.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

Philippines become the first tournament debutants to score and win at the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup as they beat hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington.

A goal from Sarina Bolden, who plays her club football in neighbouring Australia, in the 24th minute was enough for victory as New Zealand were left to curse several missed chances.

The goal holds significance for both Philippines and the tournament itself and means they have become the first debutant at the tournament to not only score a goal but also take a much needed three points.

Born in California, the Western Sydney Wanderers striker previously played for the United States at under-23 level but changed allegiances to play for the Philippines in 2018, where she has been pivotal in their progression.

Already a popular name in her home country, Bolden was vital for her country as they qualified for the tournament and has been a key figure as Philippines have raised the bar for football in the country andwas a player many had pinpointed as her side's most important player - and so it has proved.

Alen Stajcic's side were one of eight countries who were making their first appearances at the Women's World Cup but, alongside Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia, had failed to score in their tournament opener against Switzerland.

The win for Philippines also helps out fellow Group A opponents Norway, who faced the possibility of going out of the tournament later today if New Zealand won the game. As it stands, Group A is now wide open with Switzerland, New Zealand and Philippines on three points ahead of Norway vs Switzerland later today.

