From the importance of patience to the Alessia Russo Rachel Daly debate - here are three things we learnt from England’s 1-0 win over Haiti.

It was far from a vintage Lionesses performance as the European Champions limped to a narrow 1-0 win over World Cup debutants Haiti.

A sole Georgia Stanway penalty in the 29th minute of the game was all that seperated the sides in Brisbane as Sarina Wiegman’s side began their World Cup 2023 campaign with an unconvincing win.

With a first half marred by VAR decisions and the constant threat of Haiti’s Melchie Durmornay, the Lionesses were unable to get a grip on the game and looked rusty from the off as they often struggled to contain Haiti in transition.

Ultimately though, it was England who left the game with a much needed three points that ensure they begin their World Cup in Australia with a win.

Here are three things we learnt from England 1-0 Haiti:

Alessia Russo in action at Euros 2022. She will be part of Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup squad

Alessia Russo or Rachel Daly?

It was a debate that started long before the tournament. Russo the golden girl of last year’s Euros and Daly the most deadly striker in the WSL — but it was the new Arsenal signing that got the nod.

Russo offers strength, pace and her hold up play brings the likes of Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp into the game, while Aston Villa’s Daly is more clinical, experienced and able to get around the back of a defence.

It is a debate that has no wrong or right answer and could — and perhaps should — be decided game by game. However, something is not clicking for the 24-year-old Russo in front of goal for England at the moment and was perhaps summed-up by the chance she snatched at in the first half.

Daly on the other hand has been in the form of her life at club level and very nearly scored minutes after coming on. Could it be time to hand Daly a starting birth and allow Russo the chance make the impact off the bench that she managed so well in the Euros?

It has now been four games without a goal in open play and that will need to change soon.

Alex Greenwood needs to play at centre-back

While it is no slight on Jess Carter, England look so much more balanced in defence when the left-footed Manchester City star slotted in amongst Millie Bright at the back.

A feature of the Lionesses play at last year’s Euros was the ability of both Bright and Leah Williamson to push forward from the centre of defence and make key passes into the final third. While Carter is more than comfortable defensively and capable with the ball at feet, Greenwood is just more accomplished in that role.

Switch the pair around and you should see more balance and better possession coming out from the back.

This will be a tournament of patience if England are to succeed

The aforementioned Bright looked rusty — and understandably so — she has been out injured for a number of months. In truth, the side itself didn’t look as cohesive as Wiegman would like and the only way to fix that is with minutes under their belt.

England began last year’s Euros with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Austria before they went on to destroy a strong Norway side 8-0 in Brighton and many will hope history can repeat itself against Denmark this Wednesday — but there’s almost no chance of that happening.

