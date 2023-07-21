FIFA World Cup 2023: 8 teenage talents to keep an eye on - from Chelsea star to Man Utd transfer target
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is less than 24 hours away.
With every major tournament comes a new superstar, a previously unknown entity that flies into the public conscious after guiding their country to glory on the big stage.
Often, those stars are unknown teenagers who are making their first steps in professional football, thrown in at the deep end with the limelight of a World Cup and rising to the challenge like a seasoned pro.
However, those of you who keep a close eye on teams across the world will know there are already a number of teenage talents making a noise in their homeland and ready to signal their arrival on the biggest stage.
Want to know who the teenage talents are before the tournament begins tomorrow? Here is our list of the top 8 teenage stars set to light up the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.