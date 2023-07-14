It is only one week to go until England kick off their World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand. The European winners will soon be in action against Haiti as they hope to extend their dominance from European to World Champions.

Since their Euros triumph, England suffered their first loss under Sarina Wiegman following a 2-0 defeat to Australia and drew their most recent fixture when playing an at home friendly against Portugal. However, they are still huge favourites at this year’s competition despite the significant injury concerns which have pervaded the Lioness camp.

Millie Bright will be captaining the side following the confirmation that Leah Williamson suffered an ACL injury and will now be out for several months.

Ahead of this year’s hotly anticipated competition, this year’s FIFA Congress saw President Gianni Infantino pledge his intention for equal prize money by the 2027 Women’s World Cup. This news came after major concerns had been raised by players about the pay disparity ahead of this year’s world Cup and, in addition, female players have been lobbying their global union FIFPRO to push FIFA for equal pay.

While equal prize money will not be seen in a couple of weeks’ time, here is all you need to know about what the Women’s World Cup winners are set to win later in August...

England squad ahead of Portugal friendly in June 2023

What is the tournament prize money?

The FIFA Congress announced that the 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money would be increased up to $110 million (£84m). This figure has increased significantly from the $30 million that was seen in 2019 but that is still considerably less than what has been seen at the men’s World Cup.

The extra finance means there will be an additional $40 million for team preparation money and for the clubs who release players.

During the time this new proposed figure was announced, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “As a father of four beautiful daughters, I know how much attention we need to give women. Women deserve much, much more than that and we are there to fight for them and with them.”

Prize money breakdown:

Winners: $4 million

Runners-up: £2.6 million

Third place: $2 million

Fourth place: $1.6 million

5th-8th place: $1.45 million

9th-16th place: $1 million

17th-24th place: $750,000

What did Men’s World Cup 2022 winners earn?

The prize fund for the Men’s World Cup in Qatar was $440 million (over £365m). This was an increase of $40 million compared to the 2018 tournament and nearly a $100m increase on what was on offer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Argentina won $42 million for their efforts in Qatar while runners-up, France, earned $38 million.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The tournament will start with New Zealand facing Norway on Thursday 20 July at 8am BST and Australia facing Republic of Ireland later that day at 11am. England’s first fixture will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 22 July with 32 nations bidding for a place in the grand finale on Sunday 20 August at 11am BST.

