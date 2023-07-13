BBC to showcase Netball World Cup as England Roses take on Barbados in opening campaign

The BBC has confirmed that it will showcase the 2023 Netball World Cup which is to be played in South Africa across its broadcast platforms. The coverage will begin from the second group stage onwards with Sky having the television rights for the opening weekend.

The tournament, which begins in Cape Town on Friday 28 July, will see England kick off by taking on Barbados while Scotland face Malawi and Wales take on hosts South Africa.

Speaking about the announcement, director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the Netball World Cup 2023 free to air across the BBC.

“As a big supporter of women’s sport, we want to bring it to the widest audience possible. With great home nation representation , we’re hoping for plenty of drama and memorable matches.”

New Zealand are the reigning champions of the Netball World Cup after they beat 11-time winners Australia in a dramatic final in Liverpool four years ago. England finished third but will hope to bounce back after a disappointing Commonwealth Games in 2022 saw them fail to win a medal.

Speaking after she was confirmed in the squad, Roses’ wing attack Chelsea Pitman said: “it’s a new team, another tournament. The World Cup is the pinnacle event for our sport and I believe we can do it. Our aspiration is to win. Will it be easy? No. But that’s what makes it exciting. Do we have the capacity to do it? Hell yeah.”

How to watch Netball World Cup

Fans wishing to watch the opening weekend must subscribe to Sky Sports. Memberships start from £20 at the moment with other packages being offered from £24/month. Those with subscriptions can then stream the action through Sky Sports website and the SkyGo app. NowTV also offer options to watch Sky Sports channels with daily passes starting from £11.98/day.

From the second weekend, however, all matches will be shown across BBC Television, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and fans also able to tune into BBC Radio 5 Live and the latter will have coverage of England’s ties with Malawi and Scotland on 29 July and 20 July respectively.

Who is in England’s squad?

England’s Roses named their travelling squad back in May with head coach Jess Thirlby naming five tournament debutants.

Roses squad: Helen Housby (GA, GS), Eleanor Cardwell (GA, GS), Olivia Tchine (GS), Natalie Metcalf (WA, GA), Chelsea Pitman (WA), Jade Clarke (C, WD), Laura Malcolm (WD, C, WA), Imogen Allison (WD, C), Funmi Fadoju (WD, GD, GK), Layla Guscoth (GD, GK), Fran Williams (GD, GK), Geva Mentor (GK, GD)

