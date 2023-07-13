The next World Cups will see male and female cricketers earn the same amount

The International Cricket Council has announced that men’s and women’s competitions will have equal prize money going forward. This had previously been a target set for 2030 but the ICC have now said they have reached equality in this area “well ahead of schedule.”

This means that teams will get the same amount of money when they finish in the equivalent position at comparable events, also earning the same amount for winning a match at these competitions. The next ICC tournament will be the men’s 50-over World Cup which begins in October, while both men’s and women’s T20 World Cups will be held in 2024.

The latest news which came from the ICC also added that they had agreed their largest ever investment after the distribution model for the next four year was agreed. This statement means that every ICC member will now receive “significantly enhanced funding” and there will now be a strategic investment fund ring-fenced designed to “drive global growth initiatives.”

What has been said?

The ICC chair Greg Barclay has said of the announcement regarding equal prize money, that “this is a significant moment in the history of our sport.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money. From here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally.”

“The success of our media rights and commercial programme for our next four-year cycle means we are able to invest more money than ever before into our sport. All members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field.