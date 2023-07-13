England have now managed to level the scoreboard following a dramatic first ODI win in the Women’s Ashes multi-format series. Australia took the Test match and first T20 fixture and England have now fought back following an exhilarating opening ODI which saw Kate Cross score an unbeaten 19 at number ten to score the winning runs.

Speaking after the match, fast-bowler Cross said: “I was just thinking to myself, ‘I do not want to lose this game’ - I have seen us lose too many Ashes. I thought I’d channel my inner Chris Woakes and show number 10s can bat. We know we have still got a lot of work to do - they are the best team in the world, but we are clinging on. We’ve tried to take away the aura around this team.”

With two more matches still to play, here is all you need to know about how the scoring for the Women’s Ashes 2023 multi-format series works out...

What is the series score?

Following the recent win in the first ODI match, the series is now levelled at 6-6. Australia need just one more win to at least retain the Ashes while England need to secure both wins if they are to win back the precious urn.

Kate Cross and Heather Knight celebrate winning the first ODI in Women’s Ashes 2023

How does the scoring work?

The Test match is worth four points for a win with each T20 and ODI match worth two. Australia gained four points for their win over England in the Test match and an additional two for their first T20 win, however with England securing the remaining two T20 matches and the first ODI fixture, the scores are back level at 6-6.

If the series ends at a 8-8 draw, Australia will keep the urn as they were reigning champions following the 2022 Ashes series in Australia.

When is the next ODI fixture?

There are still two more ODI fixtures left in the series. Here is the schedule:

Sunday 16 July 2023, 11am start-time

Tuesday 18 July, 2023, 1pm start-time.