The Ageas Bowl to become 10th UK ground to host Men’s Ashes Test

England have clawed their way back into the 2023 Ashes series by securing a two-wicket win over Australia in the third Test match at Headingley.

Australia won the opening two games but England have been able to keep the hopes and dreams alive and the scoreline now reads 2-1 as we head to Old Trafford next week. It has already been one of the most tightly fought series and the fourth Test match is to be no different as it really is all to play for with England hoping to pull off one of the biggest comebacks the competition has seen.

Despite a stunning century from Mitchell Marsh, it was Mark Woods who stole the show, producing balls at 96.5mph to take five wickets in the first innings alone.

However, as the players take a much needed break ahead of what could be an Ashes winning match for the Australians or a gut-clenching draw for the English, news has already broken as to where the next home series will be played.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2027 Ashes series...

Where will the 2027 Ashes series be played?

The organisation for the next Ashes series in England has come under fire as all the venues are located in the south of England. It does, however, mean that we will see a 10th new UK Ashes venue with the Ageas Bowl in Southampton nominated to hold one of the five matches.

Ageas Bowl hosting England vs India in 2018

Here are the five venues for the 2027 Men’s Ashes series:

Lord’s (London)

The Oval (London)

Trent Bridge (Nottingham)

The Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

Edgbaston (Birmingham)

The Women’s Test match will take place at Headingley in Leeds.

Here are the five venues for the 2031 Men’s Ashes series:

Lord’s (London)

The Oval (London)

Trent Bridge (Nottingham)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Headingley (Leeds)

In 2031, the Women’s Test match will be held at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Where is the Ageas Bowl?

Home of Hampshire Cricket Club, the Ageas Bowl was first opened in 2001 and has hosted several one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches.

It went under redevelopment in 2008 in order to meet the necessary criteria to host Test matches and has since hosted seven, including three behind closed doors fixtures during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 between India and New Zealand.

When is the next Ashes Test match?

The fourth Test match in 2023 will take place from Wednesday 19 July to Sunday 23 July at Manchester’s Old Trafford Ground, the home of Lancashire Cricket Club.