England Women will be undertaking their finals series against Australia in the Women’s 2023 Ashes multi-format competition.

So far, Australia have won the Test match and one T20 fixture but England bounced back to steal the remaining two T20 matches and bring the overall series scores to 6-4. The hosting side must secure a 3-0 win in the upcoming ODI series if they are to win back the precious urn which has not been in English hands since 2013-14.

However, England also have much more to celebrate as they prepare for their ODI campaign as this will mark the first time and England Women series has been a sell-out. Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s match, England’s coach Jon Lewis has said: “The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women’s history.

“We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans.”

When are the ODI matches?

The first ODI will take place today, Wednesday 12 July at 1pm and will be hosted by Gloucestershire’s Cricket Stadium in Bristol.

Alice Capsey hit 42 in winning T20 against Australia

Southampton’s Ageas Bowl will then host the second match on Sunday 16 July which will begin at 11am while the third and final match of the Women’s Ashes series in 2023 will take place on Tuesday 18 July at Somerset’s ground in Taunton with the start-time back to 1pm.

How to watch the ODI series

All of the Women’s Ashes content will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month. Sky Sports customers can live stream the Women’s Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Women’s Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Head-to-Head ODI record

Overall, the two sides have played each other on 83 occasions with Australia winning 57 to England’s 22. The last five matches have seen Australia win all of them and the visitors last lost an ODI match in September 2021. This loss also ended a 26-match winning streak.

ODI squads

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

