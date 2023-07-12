20-year-old US Open champion is through to Wimbledon last eight

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 ATP breakout champion, has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2023 after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round of the Championships.

Berrettini was enjoying his return to tour after missing much of the season through injury but the Spanish 20-year-old world number one was just too strong.

Alcaraz came into Wimbledon shortly after winning the Queen’s Club Championship, only his third grass-court title in his professional career and is now hoping to stop Novak Djokovic from winning his 24th Grand Slam and eighth Wimbledon title.

After his win over Berrettini, Alcaraz said: “I knew it was going to be really tough - Matteo is a great player. It is not easy to come back after losing the first set, but I knew I would have my chances.”

When asked about reaching the final eight of the tournament, the 20-year-old said: “It is something I really wanted. I came in with that goal to get into the quarter-finals. Now I’m looking for more. It is my dream to win this title one day. I hope to reach that dream this year.”

Here is all you need to know as the world number one takes on the world number six later today.

When is Alcaraz vs Rune?

Alcaraz will take on the Danish 20-year-old Rune later today, Wednesday 12 July, with the match due to start on Centre Court at 2.45pm. Their match will be played shortly after the quarter-final between Chris Eubanks and Daniil Medvedev gets underway on Court 1.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Rune?

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Alcaraz’ opponent, Rune?

Holger Rune, 20, is the world number six and has won four ATP Career titles. The Dane turned pro at the age of 16 in 2020 and later won his first ITF title at the M25 event in Switzerland.

Rune won his first ATP Challenger title in Biella in June 2021 and finished the year 103 in the ATP rankings before breaking into the top ten the following year. The 20-year-old right-handed player has previously reached the third round of the US Open, the fourth round of the Australian Open as well as reaching the final eight of both the French Open and Wimbledon.

He defeated George Loffhagen, Roberto Carballes Baena, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Grigor Dimitrov on his way to making the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Alcaraz vs Rune head-to-head

The two rising tennis stars have met on two occasions already with both winning a match apiece. However, neither of the fixtures was in a Slam or on grass.

Rune won their first competitive meet at the NextGen ATP Finals in 2021, beating Alcaraz in three sets while Alcaraz took the second win after the Danish star was forced to retire in the second set at the Paris Masters in 2022.

Who will they play in Wimbledon semi-final?

The winner of Alcaraz vs Rune will play either Russia’s Daniil Medvedev or the unseeded Wimbledon 2023 breakout-star Chris Eubanks.

