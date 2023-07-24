We had to wait four days to see them but Brazil and Ary Borges made sure it was worth the wait.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 saw its first hat-trick of the tournament earlier this afternoon as Brazil star Ary Borges helped her side to a 4-0 win over Panama in Adelaide.

The 23-year-old Borges was in fine form for the Brazilians as she struck three times - but it was her assist as part of a breath-taking third goal which took the headlines and is already being claimed as goal of the tournament.

The forward, who broke down in tears after completing her hat-trick, was playing for her country in the World Cup for the first time and ensured it was a game to remember for the rest of her life with a five star performance in Australia.

Borges, who plays for American side Racing Louisville in the NWSL, scored her first goal just before the 20 minute mark when she nodded home perfectly from a left-wing Debinha cross.

She added her second just before half time when she tapped home from close range after her originally headed effort was saved and completed her hat-trick in the 70th minute when she headed home from an inch-perfect Geyse cross.

However, it was the striker's involvement in Brazil's third goal which took the headlines after an outstanding back heel assist allowed team mate Bia Zaneratto to tap home beyond the despairing Panama goalkeeper.

